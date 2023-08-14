NCT reveals three tracks from their upcoming full group album, Golden Age, at a recent press conference

On Monday, August 14, the NCT members revealed three songs and participants from their eight-piece upcoming album, Golden Age. The tracks are - Interlude: Oasis, THE BAT, and Kangaroo.

As the song titles surfaced on the internet, fans couldn't hold their excitement as they scanned through the never-before-seen combination of members and fresh genres that they'll be working with. With the small glimpse of the three songs being revealed to NCTzens, fans can hardly wait for what the other five songs have in store for them.

Given that all 20 members have participated in the album, especially Winwin who couldn't be a part of NCT 2021 due to the filming of his Chinese drama, fans now eagerly look forward to the same. The album is expected to roll out on August 28, 2023, at 6 PM KST.

Fans share their excitement online as NCT shares details of three tracks from their upcoming full group album, Golden Age

While the group couldn't roll out a full-group album in 2022, which usually happened around the end of the year, SM Entertainment surprised fans by making an announcement of the early release of NCT 2023. For this comeback, all the currently-twenty members will be participating in the album, leaving out the members who recently left the group - Sungchan, Shotaro, and Lucas.

As fans were counting down the days to the same, they were excited to learn that they got a glimpse of some of the tracks from the upcoming album, Golden Age. The first revealed song was the album's Interlude: Oasis. The members who participated in the song are Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Chenle, and Jaemin.

Here's the description of the song's genre as translated and revealed by the news outlet Global Myeon:

"A medium tempo R&B song with a dreamy sound and a message to move forward towards the golden future."

The next song is called THE BAT, which includes members Taeil, Johnny, Yuta, Jungwoo, Hendery, Jeno, and Jisung. The song's genre, which is defined as "hyper pop," comes in stark contrast with the album's interlude.

"A hyper pop genre, expresses the lyrics that compares the black car crossing the night to the bat car with powerful chant and speed rapping."

The last song revealed from the upcoming album is Kangaroo by NCT members Taeil, Kun, Renjun, Yangyang, Chenle, and Jisung. This song has been described as follows:

"A medium tempo pop song that gives you a fresh and witty feeling of living freely as if everyday is your birthday, drawing attention where you can meet harmony."

As the news emerged on the internet, NCTzens have been celebrating the new and interesting combination of members. While many fans are already excited for the long-awaited full group comeback with NCT's fourth studio, the detailed descriptions of the three revealed songs make fans all the more thrilled as they look forward to its release.

Given that the genres and combination of members for its title tracks, Baggy Jeans and Golden Age, are still yet to be unveiled, fans await the same as they count down the days to the album's release.