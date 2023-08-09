"NOBODY WANTS IT": Fans express mixed reactions as SM Entertainment announces NCT 2023 full group comeback

On Tuesday, August 8, SM Entertainment announced that a full group comeback with NCT 2023 will be rolled out at the end of the month, on August 26, 2023, at 6 pm KST. Following SM Entertainment's announcement of the upcoming album, Golden Age, the internet has been filled with mixed reactions to the same.
While people are undoubtedly looking forward to a full group comeback after almost two years, fans have also been drawing attention to the continued overworking of the members, the poor scheduling of the company, and the hurried announcement of the same.
This has also led to some confusion about whether or not to boycott Golden Age.
Twitter is divided over NCT 2023's comeback announcement
NCT 2023 has been one of the most surprising and looked-forward-to announcements of the year, given that the same couldn't take place last year. SM Entertainment's announcement came with the news that they agency will also be reviving the famous subunit that was created during NCT's debut, for the highly-popular track 7th Sense.
The revival of the unit consisting of Ten, Jaehyun, Mark, Taeyong, and Doyoung has excited many. In addition to that, fans are also intrigued to see the fresh units that'll be formed and the participation of all NCT members after almost two years.
However, fans also noticed several issues with the NCT 2023 comeback. Given that NCT DREAM is still undergoing promotions for their third album, ISTJ, fans believe that the latest announcement has interrupted the same.
Additionally, the announcement was also made on the day of Jaehyun's NCT LAB song release, Horizon. Netizens also pointed out that the release of Golden Age will cut in with the September comeback that's in place for NCT 127.
Health concerns have also been an issue, especially with the members of NCT DREAM. The seven-piece group has continuously been involved in projects without any solid rest. Given that Mark and Haechan are in both the DREAM and 127, many are now worried about them, along with other NCT members like Johnny, who has also not been in the best of health.
Despite the apprehensions online, several people have also expressed enthusiasm for the comeback.
While this naturally brings up a divide among the fandom, fans continue to debate whether or not to boycott NCT 2023's album. On one side, people believe that it'll be an appropriate way to get SM Entertainment's attention to fans' demands and concerns, while on the other hand, many are worrying that this might make the members' work for the album go to waste, which worsens their situation.