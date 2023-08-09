"NOBODY WANTS IT": Fans express mixed reactions as SM Entertainment announces NCT 2023 full group comeback

On Tuesday, August 8, SM Entertainment announced that a full group comeback with NCT 2023 will be rolled out at the end of the month, on August 26, 2023, at 6 pm KST. Following SM Entertainment's announcement of the upcoming album, Golden Age, the internet has been filled with mixed reactions to the same.

While people are undoubtedly looking forward to a full group comeback after almost two years, fans have also been drawing attention to the continued overworking of the members, the poor scheduling of the company, and the hurried announcement of the same.

This has also led to some confusion about whether or not to boycott Golden Age.

jake 🪐 stream lip gloss @iadorekev sm announcing nct 2023 just keeps upsetting me more and more when wayv hasnt had a cb, it'll compete against riize debut, dream JUST finished promos, 127 will come right after, johnny's collar bone is still messed up, everyone is exhausted, AND NOBODY WANTS IT. pic.twitter.com/ujWR0RlWut

Twitter is divided over NCT 2023's comeback announcement

NCT 2023 has been one of the most surprising and looked-forward-to announcements of the year, given that the same couldn't take place last year. SM Entertainment's announcement came with the news that they agency will also be reviving the famous subunit that was created during NCT's debut, for the highly-popular track 7th Sense.

The revival of the unit consisting of Ten, Jaehyun, Mark, Taeyong, and Doyoung has excited many. In addition to that, fans are also intrigued to see the fresh units that'll be formed and the participation of all NCT members after almost two years.

However, fans also noticed several issues with the NCT 2023 comeback. Given that NCT DREAM is still undergoing promotions for their third album, ISTJ, fans believe that the latest announcement has interrupted the same.

Additionally, the announcement was also made on the day of Jaehyun's NCT LAB song release, Horizon. Netizens also pointed out that the release of Golden Age will cut in with the September comeback that's in place for NCT 127.

Health concerns have also been an issue, especially with the members of NCT DREAM. The seven-piece group has continuously been involved in projects without any solid rest. Given that Mark and Haechan are in both the DREAM and 127, many are now worried about them, along with other NCT members like Johnny, who has also not been in the best of health.

‍ ً @aesdive Praying for mahae and dream & other members as well… their schedule is hectic nct 2023 and nct nation plus the 127 cb is close as well ,, and I hope Johnny’s arm is okay now & members are healthy pic.twitter.com/Wftjkotk5l

Jaemin's smile 🌈 @shxxgnanii nobody wants nct 2023 lmao just give us 127 and wayv

far ꩜ jaemin's month 🎀 @jaemnbae im still gonna support nct 2023 bcs they did nothing wrong. just hopes that all 20 members are well rested and healthy especially dreamies since they just barely ended istj promotions. lets support and appreciate their hardwork!

1. riize is literally bout to debut

2. what about 127 ?

3. mark overworked once again

4. what took sm so long to make this unit again

5. the solo fandoms hate each other

6. nct 2023 supposed to be at the end of the year and nobody want it fr

1) cut off istj's promotion

2) announced on horizon's release date

3) will probably overlap with 127's sept comeback



z. @pianosqr why would they release nct 2023 the same time with riize debut? Sm doesn’t respect sungtaro at all

⁀➷ A @sunnyvxrse okay but if we are being real here, it's not like sm will care if nct2023 gets boycotted so that will literally just throw nct's work to waste and put some of the members under even worse working conditions pic.twitter.com/2eetneM3xr

Despite the apprehensions online, several people have also expressed enthusiasm for the comeback.

taeil twittеr 𓆩♡𓆪 @taeilbarbie

pic.twitter.com/04FnevIWxi y’all are like “keep it” when it comes to nct 2023.. meanwhile im about to have the time of my goddamn life whether y’all do or not!!

🍮 ia @taeilsuperior if this lineup is for the title track of nct 2023 then i'm surprised taeil is here. he's usually in vocal-heavy nct u title tracks so this lineup is interesting pic.twitter.com/50msndQ72M

ar @wwxgender i better dont see anyone ruining nct 2023 for me t7s unit is for the girls for the founding nctzens for the mentally ill but still hot

While this naturally brings up a divide among the fandom, fans continue to debate whether or not to boycott NCT 2023's album. On one side, people believe that it'll be an appropriate way to get SM Entertainment's attention to fans' demands and concerns, while on the other hand, many are worrying that this might make the members' work for the album go to waste, which worsens their situation.