"He injured his knee after that": NCT 127 dishes about their challenging choreographies during their appearance at K-Star Next Door

Four members of NCT 127 appeared on the popular Korean variety show K-Star Next Door on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The four members representing the group were Doyoung, Haechan, Johnny, and Jungwoo. The appearance was to promote their much-anticipated comeback and the release of their fifth studio album Fact Check. During their segment on the show, the members didn't just promote the album but also shared behind-the-scenes of the same.

The host Jonathan ran them through a bunch of questions about their past activities and their comeback. He then mentioned how NCT 127 is known for its charismatic and powerful performances.

The group along with Jonathan went on to watch the choreography video for their debut track Fire Truck and expanded more about the choreography and everything it entails. The group member Johnny told Jonathan that the song's choreography was so hard that it left Yuta's knee injured.

"Yuta had to hold Haechan. He injured his knee after that," Johnny said.

NCT 127 talk about their intriguing yet challenging choreographies on K-Star Next Door

The show K-Star Next Door is one of the shows where K-pop idols and K-drama stars freely discuss topics that are often eliminated from conventional talk shows. Jonathan, the show's host, is friendly and gives his guests the space to engage and act in ways they want to.

When NCT 127 appeared on the show, their segment was no different.

Naturally, the maknae of the group, Haechan, grabbed the opportunity to co-host alongside Jonathan instead of being one of his guests. When the two went through a series of questions, they landed on a topic that presented NCT 127 with the label of K-doggedness. The term often refers to how the group rolls out perfect and powerful performances anytime, anywhere.

"Let's be honest. Our choreographies are the hardest in SM Entertainment. It's really hard," Haechan said.

When they continued the discussion after watching the dance practice video of Fire Truck, the members shared various comments about the same. Johnny revealed how Yuta injured his knee since it required him to hold Haechan, which was a hard feat.

The maknae also added to this and said that the choreography was the hardest since they debuted seven years ago.

"It's hard to express," he noted.

After the serious conversation about injuries and choreographies, the host moved the discussion to a hilarious note. He compared their choreography for Love On The Floor with rock climbing since the steps required them to execute a few moves on a slanted stage which they had to climb over towards the end.

However, given the difficulty of the move, many NCT 127 members have often failed to climb up the slanted stage which they jokingly talked about. Haechan also added:

"If I were a NCTzen, I'd be like, 'Who's going to fall today?' I'd look forward to that."

Jonathan, then, made sure to leave a compliment for NCT 127 members who still managed to pull off the choreography despite shortcomings. Haechan, who was equally contributing as a host, shared a NCTzen's comment on the group and their qualities as K-pop idols.

"Our fans are proud of how dogged we are. 'My friends would say NCT 127 is abstruse, but never incomponent," he said.

The members were touched by the comment and were grateful for their hard work to be well-understood and perceived by their fans.