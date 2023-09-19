"I was so disappointed": EVNNE's Lee Jeonghyeon spills thoughts on his lack of screentime on Boys Planet

On Saturday, September 17, the predebut group, EVNNE, appeared on the variety talk show, K-Star Next Door, in an effort to promote their upcoming debut and mini-album release, Target: Me, on September 19.

During their interview with the show's host, Jonathan Thona, the four members who appeared on the show, Lee Jeong-hyeon, Park Han-bin, Keita, and Yoo Seung-eon, shared several stories and thoughts surrounding their debut and their previous appearance on Boys Planet.

When the host, Jonathan, complimented Lee Jeongyeon for making it to the final round despite his lack of screentime, the idol confessed that he was, in fact, very much disappointed to notice that his skills and talents didn't get enough space during the show's air time:

"I performed, but I wasn't on TV. I was so disappointed."

EVNNE's Lee Jeongyeon made up a rap on-spot during his conversation about Boys Planet

EVNNE is a project created by combining the former Boys Planet contestants who didn't make it to the final lineup of ZEROBASEONE.

The members of the group include Keita, Mun Jung-hyun, Park Ji-hoo, Park Han-bin, Yoo Seung-eon, Lee Jeong-hyeon, and Ji Yun-seo, and given that they come from various different agencies like WakeOne Entertainment, Yuehua Entertainment, and Rain Company, their debut as a project group will be under JellyFish Entertainment.

Given that the trainees garnered much support and appreciation for the talents that they showcased during their time on Boys Planet, fans have been thrilled to see the members finally debut as EVNNE. Naturally, to promote their debut and their upcoming mini-album, the group has started to appear in variety shows and talk shows, with K-Star Next Door as their first stop.

Frequent viewers of the show would be aware of the fact that the host, Jonathan, does a short K-profile interview for each member by asking them uncommon questions or revealing unexpected facts about the guests.

Naturally, when he came to Lee Jeong-yeon's K-profile, he complimented him for making it to the final despite the limited screen time and also congratulated him for standing as the most famous 1-second search word on Twitter.

In response, EVNNE's Lee Jeong-yeon spoke about the expectations he had from the show:

"Honestly, before Boys Planet. I had high expectations, because I practiced so much. I thought people would recognize me. I performed, but I wasn't on TV. I was so disappointed. It's called the reaction robot. Only my reactions appeared on TV."

After his confession, Jonathan continued to compliment him for making his way to the Boys Planet's final and eventually debut as EVNNE. The host also asked Lee Jeong-hyeon if he wanted to criticize or had anything to convey to the show's producer.

However, the idol effortlessly handled the situation by spitting an on-spot rap about the same, dedicating it to the show's producer.

"My part, Yo none of it was on. Yet I made it to the top."

Ultimately, EVNNE's Lee Jeong-hyeon expressed that he holds nothing against the show's producer.