Who is in TOZ? Meet the four Boys Planet trainees who will debut in Japan

The idol survival show may be long over, but four Boys Planet contestants will continue to dazzle audiences as Japanese boy band TOZ. Not long after the show concluded in April 2023 with the formation of ZEROBASEONE, several trainees were announced to be a part of BLIT, a project group under Jellyfish Entertainment.

In a similar vein, YY Entertainment announced on August 14, 2023, that Anthonny, Haruto, Yuto, and Takuto will debut in Japan as the idol group TOZ. The quartet will officially start as a band in Fall this year and is supposed to promote in Japanese as well as Korean markets.

All four trainees are Japanese, but they won the hearts of K-pop lovers in Korea and worldwide with their performances and charm in Boys Planet. The show aired from February 2 to April 20, 2023.

All you need to know about the four Boys Planet trainees who will debut in TOZ: Final ranks, former agencies, and more

1) Anthonny

Ranking 32 in the idol reality show, Anthonny from Group G is a former WAKE ONE Entertainment trainee. Although he was born in the Philippines, the soon-to-be idol lives in Nagano, Japan. He was born on February 13, 2004, and happens to be a survival show veteran, having participated in Produce 101 Japan season 2, where he ranked 18.

Iinuma Anthonny is a global idol who can speak English, Filipino, and Korean in addition to Japanese, ensuring that he can connect with a whole host of fans. Currently under YY Entertainment, he will debut as TOZ later this year.

2) Haruto

Maeda Haruto ranked 22 on Boys Planet and was eliminated in the eleventh episode of the series from Group G. The multilingual trainee was also a former contestant of the idol survival show LOUD, where he was eliminated in the eighth episode.

The former WAKEONE trainee was born on November 16, 2004, and had gone viral for the savage way he announced his exit from the agency a few months ago. Following this, he posted several videos on his Instagram where he imitated Dobby the elf from the Harry Potter series, proclaiming that he was "free."

3) Yuto

Another Boys Planet participant from Group G, Yuto placed 90th in the fifth episode of the series and was subsequently eliminated. Similar to other TOZ members, the Osaka native can speak English, Korean, and Japanese. His favorite song is BTS' Spring Day, according to his Mnet profile, and he considers the K-pop septet his idols.

Born on December 14, 2004, he is also signed on with YY Entertainment and will make his debut in Fall this year.

4) Takuto

The youngest member of TOZ, Takuto was born on November 13, 2007. His rank on Boys Planet was 27 in the eleveth episode, following which he was eliminated. A native of Saitama, Japan, the fifteen-year-old can speak Korean and Japanese. He is a trainee at YY Entertainment presently.

In his official profile by MNet, Takuto mentioned that he was a fan of GHOST9, with his favorite song being CHEERS by SVT LEADERS (SEVENTEEN).

TOZ, which stands for To Our Zone, will make their debut under YY Entertainment, according to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the group. Apart from this, Haruto's elder sister also posted the news on her account, asking everyone to support him and his other bandmates as they embark on this new journey.

