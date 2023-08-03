Meet the members of BLIT: 7 Boys Planet trainees to officially debut soon

On Thursday, August 3, it was officially announced that the former Boys Planet members from WAKEONE and Yuehua Entertainment will be debuting into a new K-pop boy group, BLIT. The members include Park Han-bin, Lee Jeong-Hyeon, Mun Jung-hyun, Park Ji-hoo, Yoo Seung-eon, Ji Yun-seo, and Keita, and fans have been quite excited about the debut. Their group name, BLIT, is an acronym for "Boldly Leaping Into Tomorrow."

The group will be a byproduct between the two entertainment agencies, WAKEONE Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment, and the BLIT members will be debuting under JellyFish Entertainment. However, they've also added a member from the RAINCOMPANY, Keita, known for being a part of the K-pop boy group, Ciipher.

While fans are unarguably excited about the debut, it was also, unfortunately, announced that the group will not be a permanent one but will be active on contract for only a limited period.

Meet the BLIT members: All you need to know about the soon-to-debut seven-piece K-pop group that were former Boys Planet contestants

1) Park Han-bin

Born on March 21, 2002, Park Han-bin is housed under WAKEONE Entertainment. Before participating in Boys Planet, he was an active K-pop idol in a group called LOUD. Right from the beginning of the reality survival show, he showcased several impressive talents that had many people's jaws dropping. He's most known for his charismatic performances and unmatched stage presence.

Han-bin has showcased skills where he excelled in dance, vocals, and rap, earning the title of an all-rounder. The idol was also commended for his leadership skills and attention to detail while working with his fellow contestants on the show. Han-bin missed his debut in ZEROBASEONE by a slim chance by ranking at 11th place during the final global voting.

2) Lee Jeong-Hyeon

Lee Jeong-Hyeon was also housed under WAKEONE Entertainment, who was briefly active under the pre-debut group Daily H Boys. Born on September 11, 2002, fans got the first glimpse of him with his participation in Boys Planet, and he showcased several impressive talents during his time there.

While the idol specialized as a rapper and rolled out his skills during his performance on the show like, GGANG, he also shocked the audience with his impeccable vocals skills during the third round of competition. His performance for Over Me went viral, and the idol won the label as a dimensional trainee. After ranking in 15th place, Jeong-Hyeon could also not debut under ZEROBASEONE.

3) Mun Jung-Hyun

Yet another trainee from WAKEON Entertainment is Mun Jung-hyun, born on March 31, 2005. The idol also took the position of a rapper and was known for his excellent and clear pronunciation, as required for a rapper. His performance of GGANG in Boys Planet and Jeong-hyeon garnered much attention for his unique stage presence.

The idol is also known for his cute personality and charismatic stage presence, with many people swooning over him. However, despite his skills, the idol was eliminated during the third round of eliminations after ranking at 29th place.

4) Park Ji-hoo

Born on July 14, 2006, Park Ji-hoo also comes from WAKEONE Entertainment. However, he was housed under H1GHER MUSIC between the years 2022 to 2023. The idol, brought to the public eye through Boys Planet, heavily impressed the audience with his skills.

Popularly known for his Limousine performance, many commended him for his songwriting skills when he wrote his original rap for the song, talking about the struggles and hardships as a trainee. While everyone, from the judges to his fellow contestants, loved his work, he was unfortunately eliminated in the eighth episode after being placed in the 33rd rank.

5) Yoo Seung-eon

One of Boys Planet's several great talents was abundant with was Yoo Seung-eon. Born on January 2, 2004, the idol is currently housed under Yuehua Entertainment and is widely popular. He was commended for his unmatched vocal abilities, especially for his stability in singing even while performing hard choreographies.

Some of his notable performances in Boys Planet were VERY NICE by SEVENTEEN, Say My Name during the Artist Battle Mission, and HOME by SEVENTEEN. The idol made it to the show's final round and missed his debut in ZEROBASEONE after ranking at 16th place.

6) Ji Yun-SEO

Coming from Yuehua Entertainment, Ji Yun-seo was born on October 15, 2004. The idol specialized as a vocalist, and while he earned a lot of praise for his honey-like vocals, he initially garnered attention for his stunning visuals. Yun-seo continued to showcase several impressive talents in the show Boys Planet.

His most famous performance was for the show's second mission when his team had to cover SEVENTEEN's HOME, and the sams made everyone swoon over Yun-seo all the more. However, the idol, too, was eliminated from the show in the eighth episode after ranking at 41st place.

7) Keita

The last member of BLIT is Keita, who was also widely popular during his time in Boys Planet for several reasons. The idol, housed under RAINCOMPANY, was born on July 4, 2001. Keita had many achievements on his bag, from being debuted under the still-active group, Ciiper, to collaborating with pH-1, one of the Boys Planet judges.

He, who took the position as a rapper, showcased impressive performance throughout his time in the show. From his rap formation during the cover of Jessi's ZOOM to his unmatched stage presence and charisma when he performed a cover of BLACKPINK's Kill This Love with his team. He also put forth several leadership skills during his time at Boys Planet.

Though the idol made it to the final round, he couldn't debut into ZEROBASEONE due to his ranking at 12th place.

With BLIT bringing together a group of highly talented trainees with dimensional skill sets up their sleeves, fans hardly wait for the group's official debut.