Following a teaser released on June 27, 2023, WAKEONE Entertainment revealed that they'll be organizing a fan meeting, titled WAKE UP: Summer Vacation, featuring their four trainees, Park Hanbin, Lee Jeonghyeon, Mun Junghyun, and Park Jihoo.

The meet will be held on two consecutive days, July 22 and 23, at The Cube Link Art Center. For those who've watched Boys Planet, Mnet's reality survival show, the four trainees will come across as familiar faces among the 98 contestants.

While fans were upset about the eliminations mid-way through the show, they are rather happy to realize that there is more content starring the pre-debut trainees. Though netizens are happy about the agency organizing events for the trainees, after recognizing the fame and fandom they've gained through their exposure to the reality show, there are several shortcomings that netizens detected in the announcement.

WAKE UP: Summer Vacation has proven to be an exciting announcement from the trainees' agency, considering the exposure and recognition that the four performers would get through the event, while also meeting up with their fans who've been supporting them since Day 1.

The fan meeting that will be held in Seoul's Cube Link Art Center will roll out its Ticket Open on June 30 at 8 pm KST. However, some people seem to not be all that happy about the announcement

Right from the four trainees' time in Boys Planet, a reality survival show that was more or less the talk of the town in the K-pop industry, the four showcased quite an impressive set of skills and talent. Though Mun Junghyun and Park Jihoo were eliminated in the final round, Park Hanbin and Lee Jeonghyeon climbed their way up to the final lineup of 18 members.

Their stage presence and a long list of talents undoubtedly garnered attention from the audience, thereby creating a stable fanbase for them despite their inability to debut. However, these four weren't the only trainees from WAKEONE Entertainment who participated in the survival show. Anthonny, Min, Minseok, Woongki, and Haruto, were also a part of Boys Planet as representatives of WAKEONE Entertainment, until all of them very recently left the company.

In light of these developments, fans of the show and the trainees have expressed mixed feelings for the upcoming fan meeting.

super bitter @ishqwonu wake one is really kicking out trainees that they don't plan on debuting....kicking out of the trainees left bcs wk1 have no intentions of debuting them... wake one is really kicking out trainees that they don't plan on debuting....kicking out of the trainees left bcs wk1 have no intentions of debuting them...

ellie pop 🍭 @ghiblivante wake one actually doing something with the remaining trainees after kicking out all the foreign trainees… ooh that’s not… wake one actually doing something with the remaining trainees after kicking out all the foreign trainees… ooh that’s not…

ZEROBASEONE🌟BOYNEXTDOOR 🚪 Wake One Trainees @Leeyominn but these boys will debut soon and actualy ( for this time ) WK is smart. ZB1 will probably be the most successful group of the 5th gen. 🏻 🏻 ( … ) Can people just be happy for the Wake One trainees ? We don’t know what happened with others and yes it’s so pittybut these boys will debut soon and actualy ( for this time ) WK is smart. ZB1 will probably be the most successful group of the 5th gen.🏻 ( … ) Can people just be happy for the Wake One trainees ? We don’t know what happened with others and yes it’s so pitty 😞 but these boys will debut soon and actualy ( for this time ) WK is smart. ZB1 will probably be the most successful group of the 5th gen. 👉🏻👇🏻 ( … ) https://t.co/hghxoaGIGd

jee @gunraewr i honestly need you guys to leave parkjungz alone bcs they didn’t do anything to your faves, wakeone did. i was upset too, to see the other trainees got kicked out. i can’t do anything but continue supporting all of them even when all of them are going separate ways i honestly need you guys to leave parkjungz alone bcs they didn’t do anything to your faves, wakeone did. i was upset too, to see the other trainees got kicked out. i can’t do anything but continue supporting all of them even when all of them are going separate ways

🧢 @binadanz "no one's tuning in" have u ever thought abt the fact that parkjungz are REAL human beings who train HARD day and night to succeed and eventually debut? if u wanna be mad at wakeone's actions do it without including parkjungz on ur complaints cuz theyre NOT the ones to blame here "no one's tuning in" have u ever thought abt the fact that parkjungz are REAL human beings who train HARD day and night to succeed and eventually debut? if u wanna be mad at wakeone's actions do it without including parkjungz on ur complaints cuz theyre NOT the ones to blame here

Fans' concerns were primarily about the fact that WAKEONE Entertainment organized an event for their trainees when more than half of them left the company or were supposedly kicked out of the agency. Several netizens expressed that they were not happy with the favoritism, poor management, and the double standards the agency has showed.

Additionally, they also put forth that quite a considerable number of trainees who left the company were non-Koreans (Anthonny and Haruto, among others), and they believe that there might be tones of racism in the agency's actions.

Regardless, even after realizing that the actions put forth by WAKEONE Entertainment aren't particularly appreciated or well-planned, fans believe that it will still be a good opportunity for the four trainees to make their way to their debut. Hence, they've been trying to support them and be happy for their first official event, which will also feature their fans.

