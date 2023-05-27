Former Boys Planet contestant, Haruto, announces his departure from WAKEONE Entertainment

On May 26, 2023, former Boys Planet contestant Haruto took to Instagram to announce his departure from the agency he was housed under, WAKEONE Entertainment. After uploading a unique and hilarious video on his Instagram to announce the event of his leaving the entertainment, fans continued to be unsure of whether or not to be happy with his decision.

However, given his posts, comments, and stories regarding the issue, fans believe that it was a decision made by the idol for the better and continue to promise that they'll support him regardless of his decision. Additionally, they also joined in with Haruto's unique and entertaining way of announcing his departure from WAKEONE Entertainment.

Boys Planet Haruto takes a unique route announcing his departure from WAKEONE Entertainment

Following the reveal of Haruto's new Instagram account, @haruto.slay, it happened to be that his first post talked about his departure from WAKEONE Entertainment. The idol, who gained much popularity during his time on Mnet's reality survival show, Boys Planet, where he showcased his impressive rapping skills and show-stopping dance moves, unfortunately, didn't make it to the final lineup of the debut group, ZEROBASEONE.

However, because of the exposure and fame he received from the show, fans continued to hold out hope that the idol would soon make the debut he so richly deserved. As the news of his departure from his agency hit the internet, fans were initially confused about how to react. It appears his Instagram post, which was a screen recording of him writing his letter to fans and disclosing the occurrence, is particularly unique and funny.

The idol starts off by saying that he typed that he left WAKEONE Entertainment. However, he went on to say that he had a lot of conflicting emotions about it, which was followed by the deletion and insertion of several emojis that tried to communicate how he felt. Later, he decided to leave the second sentence off and wrote instead that he thinks of this as a new beginning and thanks his fans.

What fans couldn't get a hold of was whether his tone was sarcastic or not. However, his caption seems to be straight to the point.

I’ve been at Wakeone for almost a year and a half now, and I was able to learn and grow so much. I’m very grateful to all my teachers, who have always given their best to guide me in becoming a great artist. It’s a new start and although I’m clueless what’s in store for me, it would mean a lot if you guys will continue to support me :)

Being the comedic genius he's proven himself to be through Boys Planet, Haruto confirmed that he's happy to leave the company through his Instagram story and the replies to his fans' comments on his post. The Instagram story had him enacting a scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets where the Dobby character is given a book by Harry Potter with a sock inside it. Since it looks like it was given by his owner, Lucius Malfoy, the gift of clothing means that he's free.

caro @leafzen haruto making a dobby skit to announce his freedom from wakeone LMAOOOOO haruto making a dobby skit to announce his freedom from wakeone LMAOOOOO 😭😭😭 https://t.co/1pGie8c1vF

As the idol enacted this scene by modifying its dialogues, he tried to convey the message that he was freed from the agency.

Master has given Haruto a sock. Master has presented Haruto with a piece of clothing. Haruto is free~

Additionally, he also added a story of him enthusiastically dancing to LE SSERAFIM's latest track, Unforgiven, which had a GIF of the character Dobby dancing in it.

brontë @itsdaevil finding out haruto left wakeone through a video of him twerking was not on my 2023 bingo card . finding out haruto left wakeone through a video of him twerking was not on my 2023 bingo card . https://t.co/nGGF8GsNej

"He's so unserious": Fans love Boys Planet Haruto's hilarious way of announcing his departure from WAKEONE Entertainment

As the idol expressed his departure from his agency, fans found the entire sequence hilarious and loved his unique way of communicating the news. Soon enough, Twitter was flooded with mixed reactions and opinions on the same. While some were saddened by his leaving the company as it might further delay his debut, some celebrated his freedom, which the idol himself has been happy about.

NORI☆ mattchuday! 🙄 @jiwoongiez he’s so unserious harutos Instagram story as he tells us he’s leaving wakeonehe’s so unserious harutos Instagram story as he tells us he’s leaving wakeone 😭 he’s so unserious https://t.co/JgCyzMJiFv

mirs 🍥 CRAZY LIKE THAT @planetzhao HARUTO LEAVING W1 MEANS HE CAN NOW DEBUT WITH KUANJUI, WUMUTI AND SEUNGHWAN HARUTO LEAVING W1 MEANS HE CAN NOW DEBUT WITH KUANJUI, WUMUTI AND SEUNGHWAN

💙🩵 @soshihao oomfs crying about haruto leaving wakeone and this is his first post after sjhskdjsks oomfs crying about haruto leaving wakeone and this is his first post after sjhskdjsks https://t.co/5307VkHnse

Regardless, fans are excited to see how the idol's career progresses further following his departure from WAKEONE Entertainment and are also excited about his Instagram account, which will help fans stay in touch with him.

Poll : 0 votes