On Friday, June 30, it was revealed by news outlet Joy News24 that six former contestants of Boys Planet, belonging to WakeOne Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment, will be debuting soon as a group project, titled JBJ. The members are Park Han Bin, Lee Jeong Hyeon, Mun Jung Hyun, and Park Ji Hu from WakeOne Entertainment and Yoo Seung Eon and Ji Yun Seo from Yuehua Entertainment.

Given that the trainees showcased impressive and an exclusive set of skills and talents through Mnet's reality show but unfortunately couldn't debut as ZEROBASEONE members, the news of the six members debuting together brought much hope and happiness to their fans. It was also reported by the news outlet that the byproduct group will debut with Jellyfish Entertainment most likely within this year.

🐺 @jeonghyns wakeone really has plans to debut parkjungz omfg JEONGHYEON WE'LL SEE YOU ON STAGE wakeone really has plans to debut parkjungz omfg JEONGHYEON WE'LL SEE YOU ON STAGE https://t.co/WS22dQvMqD

As the news of the upcoming debut of the six former Boys Planet trainees landed on the internet, fans were left extremely elated about the same. During their time in Mnet's reality survival show, the trainees have showcased several promising skills and talents ranging from vocals to rap and dance.

While many were collectively sad that the six boys didn't get to make it to their debut, they continued to support their activities as trainees. Even as they carried out small schedules under their agencies, fans used to swarm in to give their best support and love for the to-be-idols, hoping for them to debut. Naturally, the news of them finally getting to debut is news that's worthy of celebration.

People who are accustomed to Mnet's reality survival shows would be aware of what a JBJ group is. The tradition was initially kicked off with Produce 101: Season 2, a previously aired reality survival show by Mnet, where the participants who didn't get to debut through the show were put together in a project group that they promoted for a year or so. With the Boys Planet trainees coming together, this makes it Mnet's second-ever JBJ.

NORI☆ JEBEWON 780K PREORDERS 🙄 @jiwoongiez never would’ve I thought boys planet would get their own version of jbj… never would’ve I thought boys planet would get their own version of jbj…

블루밍 @blume_ing Taking everything with a grain of salt, music officials of WAKEONE & Yuehua are in favours of a derivative group of trainees from Boys Planet. Additional members are possible and set to debut later this year. Jellyfish Entertainment would most probably manage the group Taking everything with a grain of salt, music officials of WAKEONE & Yuehua are in favours of a derivative group of trainees from Boys Planet. Additional members are possible and set to debut later this year. Jellyfish Entertainment would most probably manage the group https://t.co/wg33lTnsZK

Mono⁰-¹🌹 @Monoghost_H I know some are worried about jelipi boys not debuting due to jbj 2.0 but let's be real, they are unfortunately not likely to debut until Gunwook returns cause again let's be real, jelipi's future boy group is 100% going to be centred on Gunwook I know some are worried about jelipi boys not debuting due to jbj 2.0 but let's be real, they are unfortunately not likely to debut until Gunwook returns cause again let's be real, jelipi's future boy group is 100% going to be centred on Gunwook😔

dian @wdzz_z can junhyeon leave the redstartz group and be part of the jbj 2.0???? PLS JUNHYEON LOOK AT ME U NEED TO BE FAMOUS can junhyeon leave the redstartz group and be part of the jbj 2.0???? PLS JUNHYEON LOOK AT ME U NEED TO BE FAMOUS

jade @i8kyuu wakeone kicking out all their foreign trainees and yuehuas chinese trainees not being part of the group being made like anybody else find this very odd wakeone kicking out all their foreign trainees and yuehuas chinese trainees not being part of the group being made like anybody else find this very odd

유승언님 실물 얼굴 정말 주먹만하시고 멀리서 봐도 아이돌 느낌 이정현님은 실물 이목구비 진짜 진하시고 훨씬 늑대상? 같으셨음 나갈때 이정현님께 파이널 때 투표 했다고 말씀드렸더니 유승언님이 오~~ 하심 두 분 다 너무 잘생기셨어요 #이정현 twitter.com/gooddoppy/stat… 계정이 하나밖에 없어서 여기에 올려요유승언님 실물 얼굴 정말 주먹만하시고 멀리서 봐도 아이돌 느낌 이정현님은 실물 이목구비 진짜 진하시고 훨씬 늑대상? 같으셨음 나갈때 이정현님께 파이널 때 투표 했다고 말씀드렸더니 유승언님이 오~~ 하심 두 분 다 너무 잘생기셨어요 #유승언 계정이 하나밖에 없어서 여기에 올려요유승언님 실물 얼굴 정말 주먹만하시고 멀리서 봐도 아이돌 느낌 이정현님은 실물 이목구비 진짜 진하시고 훨씬 늑대상? 같으셨음 나갈때 이정현님께 파이널 때 투표 했다고 말씀드렸더니 유승언님이 오~~ 하심 두 분 다 너무 잘생기셨어요 #유승언 #이정현 twitter.com/gooddoppy/stat… https://t.co/NEsDEKCskh jeonghyeon and seungeon were spotted together recently and now there’s news of a byproduct group with wakeone and yuehua WAITTT… twitter.com/jboys_complex/… jeonghyeon and seungeon were spotted together recently and now there’s news of a byproduct group with wakeone and yuehua WAITTT… twitter.com/jboys_complex/…

WUMUTI D-2 ★ @wumutini so wakeone is now debuting some of their trainees (after kicking out the global ones and losing woongki) with yuehua (+ their trainees) and they’re gonna be managed by jellyfish.. literally what ?? so wakeone is now debuting some of their trainees (after kicking out the global ones and losing woongki) with yuehua (+ their trainees) and they’re gonna be managed by jellyfish.. literally what ??

wennie @binghaos guys i have a positive perspective because if yuehua and wakeone are able to team up like this for a project group with eliminated trainees and promote them under jelpi that means.. ZB1 PERMANENT GROUP? LET'S GOOOOOOOO guys i have a positive perspective because if yuehua and wakeone are able to team up like this for a project group with eliminated trainees and promote them under jelpi that means.. ZB1 PERMANENT GROUP? LET'S GOOOOOOOO

Mono⁰-¹🌹 @Monoghost_H Since yuehua is ok with making jbj 2.0 and jelipi is ok with managing them....let's make ZB1 permanent ok?? I promise the revenue you make off of them will be greater together than separating them, trust Since yuehua is ok with making jbj 2.0 and jelipi is ok with managing them....let's make ZB1 permanent ok?? I promise the revenue you make off of them will be greater together than separating them, trust👍

While fans are excited for the Boys Planet trainees to finally live their dream of becoming K-pop idols, it's also to be noted that there is still much instability with the news. Regarding the information about the trainees coming together to form a project group, WakeOne Entertainment responded to the same by explaining that there's still much to be confirmed and stabilized:

"We are discussing various team formats for our current trainees, but nothing is confirmed."

Therefore, in addition to the already listed Boys Planet contestants, more members might join the group. Additionally, the format with which they will function might be complex or different that what people are used to with the previous JBJ group.

