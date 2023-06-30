On Friday, June 30, it was revealed by news outlet Joy News24 that six former contestants of Boys Planet, belonging to WakeOne Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment, will be debuting soon as a group project, titled JBJ. The members are Park Han Bin, Lee Jeong Hyeon, Mun Jung Hyun, and Park Ji Hu from WakeOne Entertainment and Yoo Seung Eon and Ji Yun Seo from Yuehua Entertainment.
Given that the trainees showcased impressive and an exclusive set of skills and talents through Mnet's reality show but unfortunately couldn't debut as ZEROBASEONE members, the news of the six members debuting together brought much hope and happiness to their fans. It was also reported by the news outlet that the byproduct group will debut with Jellyfish Entertainment most likely within this year.
"OUR JBJ 2.0???": Fans excited as former Boys Planet trainees from WakeOne and Yuehua Entertainment set to debut in a project group
As the news of the upcoming debut of the six former Boys Planet trainees landed on the internet, fans were left extremely elated about the same. During their time in Mnet's reality survival show, the trainees have showcased several promising skills and talents ranging from vocals to rap and dance.
While many were collectively sad that the six boys didn't get to make it to their debut, they continued to support their activities as trainees. Even as they carried out small schedules under their agencies, fans used to swarm in to give their best support and love for the to-be-idols, hoping for them to debut. Naturally, the news of them finally getting to debut is news that's worthy of celebration.
People who are accustomed to Mnet's reality survival shows would be aware of what a JBJ group is. The tradition was initially kicked off with Produce 101: Season 2, a previously aired reality survival show by Mnet, where the participants who didn't get to debut through the show were put together in a project group that they promoted for a year or so. With the Boys Planet trainees coming together, this makes it Mnet's second-ever JBJ.
While fans are excited for the Boys Planet trainees to finally live their dream of becoming K-pop idols, it's also to be noted that there is still much instability with the news. Regarding the information about the trainees coming together to form a project group, WakeOne Entertainment responded to the same by explaining that there's still much to be confirmed and stabilized:
"We are discussing various team formats for our current trainees, but nothing is confirmed."
Therefore, in addition to the already listed Boys Planet contestants, more members might join the group. Additionally, the format with which they will function might be complex or different that what people are used to with the previous JBJ group.