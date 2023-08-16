Why is Change EVNNE Debut Date trending on Twitter? The Boys Planet project group debuting on a new date sparks controversy online

On Wednesday, August 16, JellyFish Entertainment announced that their Boys Planet project group, EVNNE, will be debuting on September 18, 2023.

However, as soon as the agency revealed the group's debut date, it sparked controversy as fans quickly pointed out that it aligns with a crucial and tragic historical day in China, marking the start of Japanese imperialism over them.

Since this will not only hinder the group from gaining the Chinese market but also come as a great disrespect and non-accordance to the China fans who've been rooting for the group, netizens have been requesting JellyFish Entertainment to change their debut dates.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about their debut, but they also believe that a country or community shouldn't be disrespected in the process. Naturally, the issue has left the fans trending "Change EVNNE Debut Date" on Twitter as they continue to tag the agency and explain the situation.

Fans spark controversy on Twitter after EVNNE's announcement of its debut date aligning with a tragic historical day in China

EVNNE is a project of the Boys Planet group in collaboration with WAKEONE, YueHua, and Rain Company, with the group being housed under JellyFish Entertainment. The members who were able to rank in the top nine during their participation in the reality survival show, Boys Planet, will be debuting as EVNNE members.

The K-pop idols Mun Junghyun, Park Jihoo, Park Hanbin, Yoo Seungeon, Lee Jeonghyeon, Ji Yunseo, and Ciipher‘s Keita will be the members of the upcoming project group. However, it was also announced that the group is only temporary and for promotional purposes.

Regardless, given the impressive skill sets the members executed during their time on Boys Planet, fans have been heavily rooting for them as they eagerly await their debut.

While fans continued to support EVNNE's upcoming project, the reveal of their debut date, however, upset many fans. On September 18, 1932, there was a bomb explosion on a train track that ran by the city of Mukden in China, leading to a section of the track being destroyed.

While this was done by the Japanese representatives, they blamed it on the Chinese nationalists. It became the gateway for the Japanese to invade Manchuria and other parts of China.

Since September 18 stands as a tragedy and the start of their colonization, the Chinese citizens have held the day as not only one that's saddening but has also become a day where they preach and observe silence all around the country. With EVNNE debuting on the same day, many Chinese fans have taken offense since it misrepresents or overrides their history.

As a result, many Chinese fans and the country's market, in general, have started to boycott the group and its upcoming debut. Given that the Chinese fans of the group are still rooting for them, they've been collectively demanding a date change for the group's debut since it will only result in the group's negative progression concerning China.