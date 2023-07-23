"OST OF THE YEAR": NCT's Doyoung enthralls fans with his Here With Me OST for See You In My 19th Life

On July 23, 2023, NCT's Doyoung released his latest OST, Here With Me, for the ongoing drama See You In My 19th Life, starring Shin Hye-sun and Ahn Bo-hyun. The song marks the sixth part of the drama's OST lineup.

The drama revolves around the life of Ban Ji-eum, who possesses an extraordinary gift: the ability to recall the memories from all her previous lifetimes. Having undergone reincarnation for almost a millennium, she has lived each of her lives with great diligence. However, a tragic accident prematurely ended her last existence. Now, in her present life, she embarks on a quest to reunite with the individuals who were part of her past life.

As Doyoung dropped the aforementioned OST, fans showered praise and love for the idol after hearing it. One fan even tweeted that it is one of the best OSTs of the year and they love listening to it.

Showering priases on his vocals and lyrics, fans compliment NCT's Doyoung latest OST that makes fans play the song on loop

Here With Me played in episode 11 of See You In My 19th Life, precisely in the most crucial part where the truth about Ban Ji-eum's first life was finally disclosed. However, the OST has also been played during other significant scenes of the drama.

Shin Hye-sun portrayed the role of Ban Ji-eum, and fans loved how the OST perfectly synchronized with the scenes of this fantasy drama, making them more lively and eventful. Moreover, K-drama fans praised the idol's vocals and mesmerizing tone in the song. They were also pleased with the lyrics as they tweeted how they can't stop listening to the song on loop.

rahma (ᓀ‸ᓂ) @0721NEO doyoung, thank you for blessing my ears with your beautiful voice



DOYOUNG OST OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/egVyJZmfta this ost is really really good, I LOVE IT 🤩doyoung, thank you for blessing my ears with your beautiful voiceDOYOUNG OST OUT NOW #DOYOUNG_Herewithme

ㅍㅇ ❀ @haemjjitokki this Doyoung OST is so different from the others - i mean, all his OSTs are soooo good and so well-fitting for his voice, and he expresses the emotions so well, but "Here with me" is definitely a new kind/genre for a Doyoung OST. I AM OBSESSED. THE GUITAR SOLO????

엘시 🐋🐙𖣘 @EllsyLou

Last episode tonight, I'm not gonna stop talking about it.

The beauty of this OST ♡♡ This song takes to the heart ♡♡

It's "Here with Me" by Doyoung of NCT

#doyoung #nct #herewithme pic.twitter.com/oMHXJNzt4D #SeeYouInMy19thLife is so catchy and hard for my heart but the weekend date I don't miss.Last episode tonight, I'm not gonna stop talking about it.The beauty of this OST ♡♡ This song takes to the heart ♡♡It's "Here with Me" by Doyoung of NCT

ً @kdysource



DOYOUNG OST OUT NOW



#DOYOUNG_Herewithme



pic.twitter.com/dnQ2luQHSt rt and reply 7xDOYOUNG OST OUT NOW

Ara🌻🐰 @johndoluvs

pic.twitter.com/mgMpkMwUM7 they gave doyoung the OST for the most important part of the drama 🤩🤩🤩

링 @NCTDAOYlNG



#DOYOUNG #도영

#SeeYouInMy19thLife #이번생도잘부탁해 pic.twitter.com/DD5F1qrFei Doyoung's OST 'Here with me' played during the flashback scene at the end of Episode 11 too! THE GUITAR SOUND HELLO???

링 @NCTDAOYlNG



#DOYOUNG #도영

#SeeYouInMy19thLife #이번생도잘부탁해 pic.twitter.com/mTUws5OurD Doyoung's OST 'Here with me' played during the scene showing Ban Jieum & Mun Seoha's 1st life in Ep 11 today!

m¡ka 🦎 @joyuriful i love it omg doyoung’s ost just fits the stealing of the bells scene sooooo wellli love it #SeeYouInMy19thLifeEp11

Raden @polisiem



pic.twitter.com/8wt8YJOJ7Z Melodies of the past intertwine with destiny as Doyoung's heartwarming OST 'Here with me' embraces the poignant love between Ban Jieum & Mun Seoha in their enchanting 1st life. A symphony of emotions that transcends time and unites souls.

However, this isn't the first time the idol has sung an OST for a drama. So far, he has a list of songs that he has contributed to many K-dramas over the years, including Like a Star for Yumi's Cells, Beautiful Day for Dr. Romantic 3, and A Little More for Soundtrack #1, among others.

Needless to say, every time Doyoung sings an OST for a K-drama, it instantly gains the attention of fans because they trust him to deliver a beautiful and harmonious song. Furthermore, Here With Me marks the second time the idol is singing a song for Ahn Bo-hyun's drama, the first being Like a Star for Yumi's Cells.

More about Doyoung

Kim Dong-young, professionally known as Doyoung, is a talented South Korean singer, actor, and host. He is prominently associated with the renowned boy group NCT, actively participating in various sub-units like NCT U, NCT 127, and NCT DoJaeJung.

Doyoung made his debut in April 2016 as a member of the rotational unit NCT U. A year later, in January, he became a part of the fixed unit NCT 127, based in Seoul. In April 2023, he further joined the fixed unit NCT DoJaeJung.

Apart from his achievements in the music industry, Doyoung has triedhis hands at acting as well. In 2021, he played a supporting role in the drama series Midnight Cafe – The Curious Stalker and also showcased his talents in the musical Marie Antoinette. The following year, he starred in the web series Dear X Who Doesn't Love Me.

The last episode of See You In My 19th Life is slated to premiere on July 23, 2023.