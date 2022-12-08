Yumi's Cells won Best Original Program Award at 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards 

Yumi's Cells won the Best Original Program Award at the 2022 Asian Academy Creative Awards, which was held for the first time in-person after two years at Chijmes Hall, Singapore, on December 7 and 8 consecutively. Earlier, the event couldn’t be held in-person due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The drama snagged Best Original Program Awards, beating popular shows including The Rap of China from China, Mumbai Diaries from India, Ghost Cleansing Ltd from Hong Kong, Seribu Nina from Mumbai, Still from the Philippines, Wannabe from Thailand, and Identiti from Singapore.

A producer from Studio Dragon, named Yoo Seul-gi, received the award, stating:

“This drama was a new challenge for us, and we are so grateful to be given an award for this challenge. I’m so glad to have been able to make this drama.”

Yumi's Cells presents a unique tale of an ordinary officer working who struggles to discover her real talent. The drama presents her point of view through the animation of her brain cells. The drama has two seasons starring Kim Go-eun, Jin Young, and Ahn Bo-hyun.

Fans celebrate the grand win of Yumi's Cells at the AACA

As soon as the news broke, K-drama fans took to their social media accounts to congratulate the production team on the show and their big win. Fans agreed that the series really deserved the award and also discussed how the hard work of the team has finally paid off.

Fans want the entire cast of Yumi's Cells 1 and 2 to come together and celebrate the win.Yumi's Cells was trending on Twitter as Korea’s sole winner at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2022.

Hope the whole team gets together and celebrate this well-deserved award (and share w/ us some pics ㅋㅋ)



CONGRATULATIONS Yumi's Cells! What a delight for them 🥳Hope the whole team gets together and celebrate this well-deserved award (and share w/ us some pics ㅋㅋ)

yumi's cells- best original programme by ott (asian academy creative awards)deserved so much 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻

So well deserved !!!! This is so huge so many other countries works were nominated but yumi's cells won it !!! I am so proud of my baby for choosing yumi's cells

One fan excitedly tweeted:

“Yumi’s Cells was made to be a winner the first live+ animation the only romcom drama that will be forever put Kim Go-eun in the history of kdramaland as the fist of its kind. Congratulation to Stuido Dragon for giving us the best watch.”

Best Original Programme by a Streamer / OTT in Asian Academy Creative Awards,



the largest award & most prestigious awards for creative excellence in Asia



Congratulations Ggone, Jinyoung, Bohyun, and also all team of Yumi's Cells 1 & 2.
Best Original Programme by a Streamer / OTT in Asian Academy Creative Awards,
the largest award & most prestigious awards for creative excellence in Asia

Know more about the Kim Go-eun starrer hit drama

Kim Go-eun played the main character of Yumi in both the seasons of Yumi's Cells. She was paired with Ahn Bo-hyun in season 1 and Jin Young in season 2. Fans loved the chemistry that the actress shared with both actors.

Kim Go-eun is arguably one of the most versatile actresses in the South Korean entertainment industry. She is also known for her impactful acting skills which bring her characters to life.

The actress has starred in a number of hit dramas including Goblin, The King: Eternal Monarch, and many others. She recently starred in the Netflix hit series Little Women alongside Wi Ha-joon. She has also been paired with Hallyu actors including Gong Yoo and Lee Min-ho.

The Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) is one of the largest and most prestigious award shows in Asia. It celebrates the unique and deserving content created by artists throughout Asia. The award show is usually held in Singapore in the month of December.

