“I’m so sorry to disappoint:” NCT’s Johnny issues apology as he suspends activities after sustaining an injury during content filming

On June 12, 2023, SM Entertainment announced that NCT’s Johnny will not participate in his planned scheduled activities since he has sustained an injury while filming. As such, he will now focus on treatment and recovery. The announcement was made via the Kwangya Club app.
Shortly after that, NCT’s Johnny released an official statement via @officialkvibes wherein he apologized to Indonesian fans for disappointing them. He also revealed that all his scheduled activities remain canceled until he is ready to be back on stage.
“Hi, this is JOHNNY be. I’m so sorry to disappoint the Indonesian fans waiting for my show. It breaks my heart, but we decided to cancel every schedule until I’m ready to be back on stage. I love you, can’t wait to see you again!”
Likewise, fans will be notified of his further activities in due course of time. NCTzens can check out SM Entertainment’s full statement below.
NCT’s Johnny to break from scheduled activities after fracturing collarbone
In their official statement, SM Entertainment revealed that while filming some group-related activities on the night of June 11, NCT’s Johnny bumped his right shoulder against the studio door and sustained an injury.
Upon reaching the hospital, it was confirmed that he had sustained a fracture in his right clavicle (collarbone). As a result, doctors suggested that he should wear a brace so as to not strain his injured area, keep it safe, and minimize movements to aid faster recovery.
As mentioned earlier, NCT’s Johnny also released a statement via @officialkvibes, confirming his grave injury. Apologising to NCTzens, he revealed that for the time being he is halting all his solo and group activities until his full recovery. Fans will be kept in the loop regarding the Cherry Bomb singer's return to work-related activities at a later date.
At the same time, fans became concerned about his injury and took to Twitter to share their support and wishes for his speedy recovery.
For those unversed, NCT’s Johnny was initially scheduled to perform a DJ set at KVIBES Summer Party at Savaya Bali Beach Club in Indonesia this weekend under the byname Johnny Be.
However, following the incident, @officialkvibes shared that KVIBES Summer Party will be postponed and new dates will be announced once Johnny’s new schedule post-recovery is revealed. Fans will be issued refunds on their tickets and more information on the same will be revealed soon.
NCT’s Johnny confirms that the group is working on new music
Johnny confirmed that NCT, as well as its subunit NCT 127, is recording their albums. He shared the news in an interview with the Associated Press, which was recorded on May 7, 2023. He also confessed that he has no idea when are these albums coming out, but the group is working hard and with utmost dedication just for the fans.
SM Entertainment had previously shared that they are planning to launch NCT’s new album sometime in the third quarter of 2023 (July-August-September). The agency has also shared that two new subunits of NCT are now in the making - NCT Tokyo and NCT DoJaeJung.