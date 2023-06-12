“I’m so sorry to disappoint:” NCT’s Johnny issues apology as he suspends activities after sustaining an injury during content filming

On June 12, 2023, SM Entertainment announced that NCT’s Johnny will not participate in his planned scheduled activities since he has sustained an injury while filming. As such, he will now focus on treatment and recovery. The announcement was made via the Kwangya Club app.

Shortly after that, NCT’s Johnny released an official statement via @officialkvibes wherein he apologized to Indonesian fans for disappointing them. He also revealed that all his scheduled activities remain canceled until he is ready to be back on stage.

“Hi, this is JOHNNY be. I’m so sorry to disappoint the Indonesian fans waiting for my show. It breaks my heart, but we decided to cancel every schedule until I’m ready to be back on stage. I love you, can’t wait to see you again!”

Likewise, fans will be notified of his further activities in due course of time. NCTzens can check out SM Entertainment’s full statement below.

Translated by SM_NCT [INFO] 230612 On the night of June 11th, #JOHNNY was injured when he hit his right shoulder on the studio door. The right clavicle (collarbone) area was fractured. Accordingly, JOHNNY plans to suspend all schedules for the time being. #NCT 127Translated by SM_NCT [INFO] 230612 On the night of June 11th, #JOHNNY was injured when he hit his right shoulder on the studio door. The right clavicle (collarbone) area was fractured. Accordingly, JOHNNY plans to suspend all schedules for the time being.#NCT #NCT127Translated by SM_NCT https://t.co/Yn0g9BtFLe

NCT’s Johnny to break from scheduled activities after fracturing collarbone

In their official statement, SM Entertainment revealed that while filming some group-related activities on the night of June 11, NCT’s Johnny bumped his right shoulder against the studio door and sustained an injury.

Upon reaching the hospital, it was confirmed that he had sustained a fracture in his right clavicle (collarbone). As a result, doctors suggested that he should wear a brace so as to not strain his injured area, keep it safe, and minimize movements to aid faster recovery.

ً @visuallyuno Oh my god :(( johnny get well soon Oh my god :(( johnny get well soon ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/D1jttAyE9G

As mentioned earlier, NCT’s Johnny also released a statement via @officialkvibes, confirming his grave injury. Apologising to NCTzens, he revealed that for the time being he is halting all his solo and group activities until his full recovery. Fans will be kept in the loop regarding the Cherry Bomb singer's return to work-related activities at a later date.

At the same time, fans became concerned about his injury and took to Twitter to share their support and wishes for his speedy recovery.

ash 😽 @catboysuh desperately need johnny to know how much he is loved and how patient and supportive johfams will be as he recovers 🥺 desperately need johnny to know how much he is loved and how patient and supportive johfams will be as he recovers 🥺

UNVEGANABLE 🧸🌻 @unveganable



You're the strongest person I've ever met, so I trust in your health and body 'cause you always take the best care of yourself all this time.



Take the time to rest and recover.

I will wait for you to come back stronger like the Hulk. 🏻 Get well soon, Johnny~You're the strongest person I've ever met, so I trust in your health and body 'cause you always take the best care of yourself all this time.Take the time to rest and recover.I will wait for you to come back stronger like the Hulk. Get well soon, Johnny~ 🌻You're the strongest person I've ever met, so I trust in your health and body 'cause you always take the best care of yourself all this time.Take the time to rest and recover.I will wait for you to come back stronger like the Hulk. 💪🏻 https://t.co/RhFANXg21L

on this day @127RCHIVE praying for johnny’s speedy recovery and hoping he's resting well and being taken care of well while also surrounded by all the love and support needed.



come back healthy johnny ♡. praying for johnny’s speedy recovery and hoping he's resting well and being taken care of well while also surrounded by all the love and support needed.come back healthy johnny ♡. https://t.co/9ODL123AKt

29 @wintersuhs you’re in all our warmest thoughts as you're going through the recovery. so, come back stronger, my big bear johnny ♡ #AlwaysWithJohnny you’re in all our warmest thoughts as you're going through the recovery. so, come back stronger, my big bear johnny ♡ #AlwaysWithJohnny https://t.co/cjlvFlElyp

Sora 🍳 @johnpalitan

and this is not cause by your reckless act but when you work so you just do your job. It's unfortunate events which sometimes happen in our life. I hope you can recovery your body and back to JohFam and fans soon Johnny please we still supporting u, your health come firstand this is not cause by your reckless act but when you work so you just do your job. It's unfortunate events which sometimes happen in our life. I hope you can recovery your body and back to JohFam and fans soon #쟈니 Johnny please we still supporting u, your health come firstand this is not cause by your reckless act but when you work so you just do your job. It's unfortunate events which sometimes happen in our life. I hope you can recovery your body and back to JohFam and fans soon #쟈니

혜🧸 (yoon) @suhpremacistJ



#쟈니버블 #쟈니왔쟈니 no need to be sorry, please take your time as much as you need. speedy recovery, johnny suh. we always waiting here for you to be back 🖤 no need to be sorry, please take your time as much as you need. speedy recovery, johnny suh. we always waiting here for you to be back 🖤#쟈니버블 #쟈니왔쟈니 https://t.co/OhgPygb973

For those unversed, NCT’s Johnny was initially scheduled to perform a DJ set at KVIBES Summer Party at Savaya Bali Beach Club in Indonesia this weekend under the byname Johnny Be.

However, following the incident, @officialkvibes shared that KVIBES Summer Party will be postponed and new dates will be announced once Johnny’s new schedule post-recovery is revealed. Fans will be issued refunds on their tickets and more information on the same will be revealed soon.

ً @mrkyomi undergo several surgeries ... johnny oh my god undergo several surgeries ... johnny oh my god https://t.co/4zdV8IOigp

NCT’s Johnny confirms that the group is working on new music

Johnny confirmed that NCT, as well as its subunit NCT 127, is recording their albums. He shared the news in an interview with the Associated Press, which was recorded on May 7, 2023. He also confessed that he has no idea when are these albums coming out, but the group is working hard and with utmost dedication just for the fans.

SM Entertainment had previously shared that they are planning to launch NCT’s new album sometime in the third quarter of 2023 (July-August-September). The agency has also shared that two new subunits of NCT are now in the making - NCT Tokyo and NCT DoJaeJung.

