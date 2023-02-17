On Thursday, February 16, NCT Johnny was invited to New York Fashion Week through the fashion brand Thom Browne. As the idol rocked the entrance and red carpet of the show with his stunning gray monotone suit, fans couldn't help but swoon over him.

Given that it was his debut at New York Fashion Week, fans were happy to see Johnny get more exposure and recognition as he continues to grow in the K-Pop industry.

Over the course of the show, NCT Johnny interacted with several significant figures from diverse entertainment industries like fashion, music, etc. He had conversations with Thom Browne himself and other artists, including Whoopi Goldberg.

There was also a huge crowd at the entrance of the show to watch Johnny.

NCT Johnny meets Penn Badgley, Lil Nas, and other VIPs at Thom Browne Show

Right from the time fans saw him in his Thom Browne outfit, they were in awe of him and were looking forward to more outfits he'd be wearing throughout the show.

During the event, NCT Johnny wore four Thom Browne outfits, looking effortlessly handsome in them all. He also did a get-ready-with-me with GQ magazine.

In the video, he not only displayed himself getting ready in the four outfits he wore but also talked about how the clothes suited his liking and aesthetics. Johnny's keen interest in fashion isn't a new topic for fans since he's been invited to many fashion events in the past and also showcases a unique style with his everyday wear.

In a video for Thom Browne, Johnny said:

"Fashion is a way just to say something without really saying it, through clothes."

The many personalities Johnny met at the event included the creator of the brand, Thom Browne, Author Min Jin-lee, Korean singer Eric Nam, Lil Nas, and actor Penn Badgley.

As news of NCT Johnny's presence spread across the internet, fans were naturally overflowing with pride and were showering their idol with love and support through various social media platforms.

After the show, fans congratulated Johnny for his captivating and influential presence but also thanked Thom Browne for the recognition and potential they saw in Johnny to represent their brand.

With this being NCT Johnny's first invitation to New York Fashion Week, fans hope that he continues to be invited every other year given his active participation in the fashion industry.

