NCT's Johnny was recently present at the monumental Gold Gala 2023, the second annual event that was held by the Gold House in honor of the Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan and actor-producer Sandra Oh. In light of the same, NCT's official Instagram and Twitter accounts posted a picture of Johnny posing in his chic printed suit.

While fans continued to admire his look, they couldn't help but explore the background, which they assumed was the idol's hotel room. What fans were shocked to discover was a vape next to Johnny's phone.

Upon viewing the same, many criticized the idol for his supposedly inappropriate behavior while others defended him saying that he was old enough to make his own choices.

tobi @djcegc does johnny look like some minor to y’all bc come awnnn now he’s literally a grown man so overreacting bc of a vape with his belongings is just not it does johnny look like some minor to y’all bc come awnnn now he’s literally a grown man so overreacting bc of a vape with his belongings is just not it 😭

As soon as the images of NCT's Johnny were uploaded on the group's official social media platforms on May 7, several individuals found it hard to ignore a vape in the background.

The idol was immediately attacked with criticism as netizens believed he was not only indulging in unhealthy habits but was also encouraging the same among youngsters who are his fans.

twee @bobatwee can't believe Johnny said "not my lighter by the way" but has his vape out in the open at the gold gala im cry'n can't believe Johnny said "not my lighter by the way" but has his vape out in the open at the gold gala im cry'n

However, fans soon began to defend Johnny. Given that the idol wasn't actively using the vape in the post or promoting it in his pictures, fans felt that his intentions were never to harm or to encourage his audience to follow his steps. Additionally, people also felt that NCT's Johnny is not a minor and is old enough to engage in activities after critically thinking about the same.

This comes not long after NCT's Taeyong was exposed for his vape through one of the group's behind-the-scenes videos. After this, fans began to come to terms with the fact that a few members from NCT might own vapes, which they were completely fine with. Fans also felt that it wasn't their place to instruct or judge idols on what is right and wrong given that they are mature human beings who can make their own decisions.

However, fans were angered about the fact that people were more concerned about NCT's Johnny owning a vape than his remarkable appearance at a monumental event like the Gold Gala 2023. Netizens' priorities not only frustrated Johnny's fans but also greatly upset them. Additionally, they also argued that vaping and other socially taboo activities should be normalized, especially for K-pop idols who often indulge in them in secret.

(unconfirmed fact) @khipverse nctzens doing that weird thing again with johnny talking more about his vape than the fact he was at the gold gala nctzens doing that weird thing again with johnny talking more about his vape than the fact he was at the gold gala https://t.co/oTqrITSjEI

lilla @bloodplumss i wish idols doing normal things wasn't so frowned upon man i genuinely need to know what johnny and taeyongs fav vape flavors are i wish idols doing normal things wasn't so frowned upon man i genuinely need to know what johnny and taeyongs fav vape flavors are

katie @IoneIycIouds johnny with his vape like pinkpantheress and her purse… not leaving that thing unattended anywhere johnny with his vape like pinkpantheress and her purse… not leaving that thing unattended anywhere

Kay misses 127 💔 @missmisfit24 Like ppl make me sick. Like ppl always wanna ruin anything good for Johnny.

Johnny being on his way to a destination. Meanwhile, someone is sending him up to get dragged or Johnny is at a important event, and people only focus on one tiny thing Like ppl make me sick. Like ppl always wanna ruin anything good for Johnny. Johnny being on his way to a destination. Meanwhile, someone is sending him up to get dragged or Johnny is at a important event, and people only focus on one tiny thing

nika @grpfriut johnny and i got the same vape we’re basically married johnny and i got the same vape we’re basically married

ً @mrkyomi its like the same thing that happened during taeyong pfw all over again @arimeio ppl making 9832938923 tweets and jokes ab the vape in johnny's tweets like they need to get over it and realize theres a time and place for everythingits like the same thing that happened during taeyong pfw all over again @arimeio ppl making 9832938923 tweets and jokes ab the vape in johnny's tweets like they need to get over it and realize theres a time and place for everything 😭 its like the same thing that happened during taeyong pfw all over again

While many debates on whether or not Johnny's vape being displayed in the background of his pictures is right or wrong flood the internet, fans have other intentions with the recently revealed information. They have not only been making harmless fun of the idol but are also creating jokes and memes out of the situation in an effort to normalize it and settle the chaos on the internet.

Fans have also been trying to shift the attention to NCT's Johnny representing the group through his attendance at the Gold Gala 2023.

