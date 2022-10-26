“What an unexpected duo”: NCT’s Johnny and SEVENTEEN’s JUN spotted together at a restaurant

The most surprising meeting in the K-pop fandom on Wednesday, October 26, was NCT’s Johnny hanging out with SEVENTEEN’s JUN at a restaurant in South Korea. The duo were hands-down the last idols that fans expected to interact with each other.

Pictures of the two idols and their autographs went viral on Twitter after user @99_82__ spotted them together. Fans were baffled seeing the duo together and exclaimed how unexpected it was to see Johnny and JUN just casually meeting up for lunch.

gill @softyneos JUN AND JOHNNY ARE FRIENDS AND WENT OUT TOGETHER??!?! OMG WHAT AN UNEXPECTED DUO JUN AND JOHNNY ARE FRIENDS AND WENT OUT TOGETHER??!?! OMG WHAT AN UNEXPECTED DUO https://t.co/Xo8NbTzQMk

Comments ranged from wondering about the duo’s topics of discussion to being shocked at the unusual pairing to even predicting more SEVENTEEN and NCT duos who would top the ‘unexpected duos’ list. Naturally, fans even wished to get a collaboration out of the members, despite knowing that an idol group collab is rare to come by.

‘JUN AND JOHNNY’ take over Twitter as fans are taken aback with SEVENTEEN and NCT members’ hang out

The desire for K-pop idol friendships is never satiated, especially when the fierce industry constantly either pits them against each other or creates dating scandals out of the littlest interaction. Idols do not always reveal their friends, but when they are spotted hanging out with someone, it opens a floodgate of surprising and cheerful responses from fans.

The most recent duo to surprise the K-pop fandom were SEVENTEEN’s JUN and NCT’s Johnny. The two friends had hardly hinted at their bond, which is also why fans went wild after spotting them together at a restaurant. While there aren’t many details, the duo did give the lucky fan their autographs.

Idols with similar nationalities and birth years form friendships more smoothly since they connect well. Hence, one fan speculated that a Johnny and Joshua friendship pairing seemed much more plausible since they’re Korean-Americans.

However, JUN is Chinese, and NCT has WayV, an entire sub-unit for Chinese members. Fans racked their brains trying to figure out who JUN befriended first to move on to Johnny or vice versa. Another mismatch was that the former is a year younger than the latter.

Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions below:

shan | stream HOT and vote svt on mama!! @khanea_ jun and johnny, 6 ft tall and super strong besties <33 jun and johnny, 6 ft tall and super strong besties <33

• fishda @yanggmoon_ WTF WDYM JUN AND JOHNNY GOING OUT THAT FEELS SO RANDOM BUT SO COOL OMG WHAT WTF WDYM JUN AND JOHNNY GOING OUT THAT FEELS SO RANDOM BUT SO COOL OMG WHAT

Megan🌻 @8makesoneteam_ JUN AND JOHNNY?!?! Wasn’t expecting that one JUN AND JOHNNY?!?! Wasn’t expecting that one https://t.co/WZ21ZdxIq8

Gelatin @2moonjunbin Dude i still can’t believe it jun and johnny huh out of all pairings damn Dude i still can’t believe it jun and johnny huh out of all pairings damn

yellowmar.kie @yuno3to3 Jun and Johnny thats random but I like it Picasso more svtnct interaction please Jun and Johnny thats random but I like it Picasso more svtnct interaction please

Johnny and JUN’s friendship may come off as a surprise, but their fellow members are friends with each other. In GOING SEVENTEEN episode 61, titled Talk Get-Together #2, SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan flaunted his close-knitted friendship with NCT’s Jungwoo. Seungkwan even mentioned that the UNIVERSE group often visited their dorms in groups.

Seungkwan being friends with Jungwoo and Johnny hanging out with JUN has confirmed that SEVENTEEN and NCT share a much closer bond than they share with the world.

Conny (.◜◡◝)| YUTA DAY! @birthdayboyjl why is everyone so surprise that johnny and jun are hanging out? jun is literally a member of Nct why is everyone so surprise that johnny and jun are hanging out? jun is literally a member of Nct https://t.co/LDCSBdibRP

louise. @jaemIouvre if an odd pairing like jun and johnny happened CAN I PLS GET TAEYONG AND WOOZI? pls they’d talk abt making music and then BOOM COLLAB if an odd pairing like jun and johnny happened CAN I PLS GET TAEYONG AND WOOZI? pls they’d talk abt making music and then BOOM COLLAB

It would be a treat for fans to see the group collaborate on a song or a dance since both groups are known for their impressive songwriting abilities and sharp but flexible dancing skills.

