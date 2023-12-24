“There’s no excuse at this point”: Jeon Somi hit with backlash for drinking and showing a Starbucks cup in a new TikTok video amidst global boycott

South Korean-Canadian singer, dancer, and rapper Jeon Somi has recently faced backlash for holding a Starbucks cup. She posted a video on her TikTok account visibly drinking from a Starbucks Cup amidst the global boycott of the coffee brand.

Starbucks is currently experiencing worldwide backlash due to rising tensions in the Middle East. The controversy stemmed from a social media post by the brand's Workers Union allegedly supporting Palestine in the ongoing crisis.

The coffee brand has reportedly distanced itself from Workers United accusing them of propagating hate against humanity which resulted in assumptions from people worldwide that brand supports the Israel amidst the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

As the coffee brand faces global criticism, fans express anger at how nonchalantly Jeon Somi showcased the expensive coffee on her social media. They accuse her of supporting alleged inhumane acts against Palestine.

Jeon Somi hit with backlash for drinking and showing a Starbucks cup in a new TikTok video amidst global boycott (Image via X/loqjaw_)

"You guys are sick using genocide for war": Fans are angry at Jeon Somi for promoting Starbucks

Starbucks and its Workers Union are currently suing each other in court over a social media post supporting Palestine amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East since October. The Workers Union shared a post expressing solidarity with Palestine after which they were sued by the brand for alleged trademark infringement.

In response, the Workers Union accused the brand of defaming the union and claimed that they supported terrorism against Palestine. They pleaded in court to continue using the brand's name and logo.

Subsequently, Starbucks distanced itself from the Workers Union's alleged support for Palestine, stating that they condemn acts of terrorism, violence, and hate. They further disagreed with the statements and views expressed by Workers United and its members.

Soon, people worldwide began boycotting Starbucks accusing them of supporting inhumane attacks against Palestine and labeling them as Zionists. The boycott extended to their beverages, and protests erupted in front of several of the brand's stores.

Now, as Jeon Somi visibly enjoys the beverage from the brand amid global outrage on TikTok, K-pop fans are not staying silent. They took to social media explaining that idols typically don't showcase products without their agency's alleged permission.

They believe the idol must be aware of the ongoing tensions, yet she promotes a brand allegedly not standing with Palestine. This has led to accusations that she supports Israel in the Middle East tensions.

Fans express anger and demand Jeon Somi's agency release a statement or start boycotting products supporting the cause of Israel. They are also stating that she must be getting paid as the brand is getting boycotts worldwide and they have huge stars to promote it to fix the brand's reputation.

Fans react as Jeon Somi is hit with backlash for drinking and showing the aforementioned brand's cup in a new TikTok video amidst a global boycott.

Other claims have surfaced where they accuse several other idols of using the brand and allegedly neglecting the cause of Palestine including BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, aespa members, and others.

Many K-pop fans are also expressing that if an idol does something wrong it is only right to call them out on social media while others state that blaming the coffee brand should be fair and holding the idols responsible is unfair.