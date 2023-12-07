"Yay they like me": K-pop soloist Jeon Somi's deleted X comment under a post allegedly mocking YG artists sparks debate among netizens

On Thursday, December 7, the K-pop soloist Jeon Somi commented on a netizen’s X (formerly Twitter) post that allegedly mocked several YG artists such as TREASURE, BIGBANG, etc. While the post seemingly expressed hate towards these artists, it seemed to express favoritism towards Jeon Somi. To this, the K-pop soloist replied with,

"Yay they like me."

The idol received heavy backlash for her comment from netizens for allegedly looking down on her company's fellow artists. While the idol is known for her humorous personality and unconventional attitude that fans have always loved, many expressed that she might've gone a little overboard this time. Following the criticism, the idol deleted her comment, but debates around the issue continued to elongate.

Jeon Somi's reply to the X post (Image via X/@lionheartyujin)

Regardless, some of her fans continued to defend her by stating that she never personally expressed hatred towards any of YG Entertainment's artists and just jokingly joined in on the post made by the netizen.

Netizens divided following Jeon Somi's now-deleted X comment on a post that seemingly disrespected YG artists

On X, there's been an ongoing trend where netizens list a bunch of K-pop artists and groups that they allegedly hate or do not prsonally care for by adding the prefix 'F*ck you' before their names. This would be continued by inserting the name of the one artist or group they love with the prefix 'We love you.' However, the trend has caused much controversy for its harsh and hate-filled nature.

One such X post that followed that particular trend listed various YG Entertainment artists, such as BIGBANG, TREASURE, WINNER, iKON, etc., with the prefix 'F*ck you.' At the same time, Jeon Somi's name, housed under The Black Label, a subsidiary of YG Entertainment, came with the prefix 'We like you.' While the X member who posted is entitled to have and share their opinion, netizens' debate sparked when the K-pop soloist Jeon Somi involved herself in the issue.

The idol's reply to the post, which was supposed to be a humorous take, was criticized by netizens. While many believed her reply was sarcasm, some netizens couldn't help but speculate that the idol was possibly shading her fellow artists. Regardless of whether it was sarcasm, many stated that she shouldn't have responded to a post that disrespected her fellow artists since it was unethical and created a bad image for both the agency and Jeon Somi.

Netizens also backed up their argument by stating that the idol should be held accountable for her actions. It was reasoned that if it were a male idol in Jeon Somi's place, he'd receive much heavier criticism, with few people coming for his defense. However, fans also continuously put forth that the idol has showcased her carefree attitude throughout her career and is often seen cracking jokes that are ideally considered unconventional in the K-pop industry.

Also, given that the idol has talked highly about her fellow YG artists such as BIGBANG and also seems to share a friendly relationship with groups like BLACKPINK, TREASURE, etc., fans defended her by stating that her intention was never to disrespect the artists but an attempt to crack a joke. While her reply was deleted soon after the backslash, debates on whether or not her actions were right flooded the social media platform X.