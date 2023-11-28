Jeon Somi to TXT's Yeonjun: 5 stars who made a stunning appearance at 2023 MAMA Awards

The 2023 MAMA Awards are being held at The Tokyo Dome in Japan on November 28, 2023, and November 29, 2023. The awards are a prestigious celebration of Asian music and musicians. Day one of the awards was held on November 28, 2023, and the red carpet was graced by a number of South Korean idols and stars, much to the delight of fans.

The event began at 6 pm KST and had a number of musical performances that caught the viewers' attention. Top artists showcased their talent and set the stage for a memorable awards ceremony. While many fans were excited to see the nomination lists of the 2023 MAMA Awards, they were just as delighted to see their favorite idols make an appearance on the red carpet.

Five best-dressed stars at the 2023 MAMA Awards

1) Jeon Somi

Jeon Somi, host of the 2023 MAMA Awards, exuded refinement in a stunning black tulle gown that accentuated her looks. The Fast Forward singer's blond hair looked stunning against the black gown, and a well-placed slit gave her look a more elegant touch.

In this luxurious outfit, people saw her as embodying the elegant charm of a "black swan." Both attendees and fashion fans were deeply impressed by Somi's choice of attire, which emphasized her natural sense of style.

2) TXT's Yeonjun

TXT looked stylish on the red carpet, with Yeonjun taking center stage. With his unique top design and the striking contrast of white and grey, he looked like he was glowing.

Yeonjun's ensemble not only demonstrated the group's overall aesthetic but also solidified his status as a trailblazer. The carefully selected color scheme and small details highlighted his sense of style and produced a striking effect.

In the K-Pop fashion scene, Yeonjun is well-known for his unique ensemble that made a statement amidst the sea of other red-carpet styles.

3) Joo Hyun Young

Joo Hyun Young made a name for herself in the world of K-Drama with her captivating performance in Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Her red carpet appearance at the 2023 MAMA Awards was a stylish nod to the 1920s, as she wore a flapper-inspired gown.

Joo Hyun Young effortlessly blended modern flair with vintage allure has constantly demonstrated her acting prowess and has established herself as a fashion icon. Her presence at the event was a perfect fusion of elegance and retro charm, cementing her status as a rising star with on-screen talent as well as off-screen style.

4) INI

The Japanese band INI looked unified and well-groomed on the red carpet of the 2023 MAMA Awards, making a strong impact. Members dressed in a variety of styles. While some opted for a more sophisticated approach, wearing chic blazers, others opted for a more colorful look, wearing flashy jackets.

Their dress choices underlined their distinct features while also revealing a positive group dynamic. What stuck out in particular was how perfectly their costumes complemented their fascinating performances at the famed Tokyo Dome, which drew a large number of local fans. INI's collective style made an indelible impression by expertly blending flair and refinement.

5) TREASURE’s Yoshi

TREASURE radiated glitz with their glittering costumes and looked stunning on the red carpet. Yoshi, in particular, made a sophisticated statement by dressing well.

His accessories were sophisticated and he complemented it with a sparkling jacket. The group expertly combined impact and simplicity while showcasing their sense of style at the event with just the right amount of glitz and subtlety.

Wrapping Up

The 2023 MAMA Awards were a memorable spectacle, with Jeon Somi's elegance, TXT's Yeonjun as a style icon, Joo Hyun Young's 1920s nod, INI's unified fashion, and TREASURE's Yoshi radiating sophistication.