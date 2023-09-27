"So excited for them both!": Fans ecstatic as Reborn Rich and Extraordinary Attorney Woo gets nominated for the International Emmy Awards

K-drama fans have gone into a frenzy as the International Emmy Awards announced the Best Drama Series and Best TV Movie/Mini-Series nominations on September 27, 2023. Park Eun-bin's Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been nominated for Best Drama Series, whereas Song Joong-ki's Reborn Rich has been nominated for Best TV Movie/Mini Series.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo premiered in 2022, starring Park Eun-bin in the lead role. The drama garnered numerous positive reviews from global audiences and netizens. Reborn Rich premiered in the same year, starring Song Joong-ki as the protagonist. The show garnered much attention due to its intriguing plot and Joong-ki's acting.

With this latest announcement, fans are ecstatic and are sharing their responses on social media. One of the X (formerly Twitter) users, @wyze01, shared their response, stating,

"So excited for them both! They both deserve to win!"

Fans share heartfelt congratulations for both dramas getting nominated for the International Emmy Awards

Enthusiastic K-drama fans are over the cloud with this latest announcement. Park Eun-bin even bagged the most prestigious Daesang (Grand Prize) award for Extraordinary Attorney Woo at the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards. Her winning speech left many fans and several members of the audience emotional.

Meanwhile, Song Joong-ki's Reborn Rich ranked as the Most Buzzworthy Drama of 2022. The drama's lead actor, Lee Sung-min, also won the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards for the Best Leading Actor in TV.

Following the latest annoucement, fans have shared their excitement and support for the International Emmy Awards drama nominations.

Interestingly, since the release of Extraordinary Attorney Woo, fans have been rooting for the show to get an International Emmy Awards nomination. Thus, they are happy to learn that their favorite series is finally being recognized at an international platform.

Global recognition and Emmy nominations

Extraordinary Attorney Woo exclusively premiered on Netflix in 2022. The show garnered much attention due to Park Eun-bin's portrayal of a lawyer who is on the spectrum. Many autistic fans reportedly praised her acting, stating that she has played the role with conviction and sincerity.

In an interview with Allure Korea on June 24, 2022, the 31-year-old actress discussed how she received the scripts for Extraordinary Attorney Woo and the 2021 hit series The King's Affection simultaneously. She mentioned that she was not confident in pulling off the role of an autistic person.

She admitted that she wanted to play the role of an autistic person accurately so as to not hurt or offend anyone. She even refused the offer multiple times, but the writer and directors of the show believed in her. The team waited for the actress to get on board, which took several months. Additionally, the show has now been renewed for a second season.

Meanwhile, Reborn Rich aired on JTBC from November 18, 2022, to December 25, 2022. The show is adapted from the web novel of the same name.

Reborn Rich received widespread audience acclaim, with its final episode recording 26.9% nationwide ratings, the second highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history in both viewership ratings and number of viewers.

Other shows nominated in the International Emmy Awards for Best Drama Series, along with Extraordinary Attorney Woo, are Iosi, El Espía Arrepentido, The Devil's Hour, and The Empress. Other Best TV Movie/Mini-Series nominations include Infiniti, La Caída [Dive], and Life and Death in the Warehouse.

Winners will be announced at the 51st International Emmy Awards Gala in New York City on Monday, November 20, 2023.