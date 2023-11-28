Jeon Somi’s look for the 2023 MAMA Awards wins the internet: “Looking mesmerising” 

Host of the 2023 MAMA Awards, Jeon Somi looked beautiful in a tulle black gown that showcased her amazing visuals and proportions. The black color of her gown contrasted perfectly with the Fast Forward singer’s blonde hair, and the slit was a perfect addition to the look.

On November 8, 2023, in a media conference for the 2023 MAMA Awards held in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Jeon Somi commented on being chosen as the host for the prestigious awards for the second time in a row:

“The MAMA Awards has been ongoing since before I was born and is an awards ceremony that has inspired dreams for singers.”

She continued:

“I am happy to be the host again this year. I believe I can do better than last year. I will give a great performance.”

With a smile on her face, the singer shared that when she took on the role of host last year, it was a huge challenge for her to handle, and her heart was pounding. Needless to say, Jeon Somi not only outperformed as the host of the 2023 MAMA Awards but shined on the red carpet as well.

Fans were impressed by the Anymore singer's elegance and beauty on the red carpet at the 2023 MAMA Awards.

The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) are one of the biggest events of the year in the K-Pop Award season. Spread across two days, the awards take place at the legendary Tokyo Dome Stadium, Japan, showcasing K-pop idols walking the red carpet and presenting unreal visuals to a global audience.

The concept of 2023’s MAMA Awards is “ONE I BORN” symbolizing the creation of a perfect “One” via positive energy.

"Looking like a doll": Fans in awe of Jeon Somi's beautiful visuals for the 2023 MAMA Awards

The viewers were drawn in by host Jeon Somi's all-black ensemble. As aforementioned, the long, tulle gown contrasted beautifully with the singer's blonde hair. Apart from her outfit, the K-pop idol's makeup at the 2023 MAMA Awards was subtle yet stylish, as the Birthday singer sported a matte base with glossy pink lips, voluminous lashes, and black winged eyeliner.

Her makeup look also involved the use of white liner along her waterline and highlighter on the cheeks, nose, and forehead areas. Somi complemented her look by tying her hair with a side part, with minimal silver jewelry, and with a dainty manicure.

Fans of the Watermelon singer took to social media platforms to share their appreciation for Somi's subtle yet spectacularly stylish look.

Earlier this year, in August, Somi shared the news of declaring herself an artist under the renowned Universal Music Japan label. Additionally, the Anymore singer, who has a whopping 45 million views on the song, also released her latest EP, GAME PLAN, in August, igniting excitement amongst her global fanbase.