Fans swoon over Seventeen's Wonwoo as he poses for latest Dior campaign: "He looks amazing" 

South Korean boy band Seventeen's Wonwoo is known for his versatile yet subtle sense of fashion apart from his skills as the sub-vocalist of the group. He recently became the talk of the town after he appeared in Dior's latest campaign.

A video campaign starring the idol went viral online and featured him in all-black clothing as he held the Dior Sauvage Elixir perfume. His makeup base was minimal and dewy and he had black liner along the inner corners of the eyes. He was also seen in an elegant white outfit as he held the Miss Dior Eau de Parfum. The idol oped for a minimal makeup look and his lips had a subtle glossy, pink shine.

Most of his appearances have garnered a positive response from his fans, who often celebrate his looks and unique sense of style on social media platforms. Netizens were quick to appreciate Seventeen's Wonwoo's dashing look for the Dior campaign and mentioned that he looked "amazing as always."

"So handsome" - Fans praise Seventeen's Wonwoo's dapper look for Dior's latest campaign

This is not the Seventeen lead rapper's first Dior campaign as he was earlier a part of Dior's Lip Addict campaign featured in Nylon Japan as well. The campaign featured Seventeen's Jun, Wonwoo, and Mingyu advertising the brand's lip maximizer.

Fans of the South Korean boy band never shy away from complimenting their favorite Seventeen members across social media platforms, with Wonwoo's Dior campaign being no exception. They supported Seventeen's Wonwoo through appreciative comments, creative edits, and by sharing their words of encouragement for him.

They flooded Twitter with praise for the idol as they hailed him for looking "handsome" in the latest video.

The Dior fragrances showcased in the brand's latest campaign starring Seventeen's lead rapper are:

Dior Sauvage Elixir: This is Dior's extraordinarily concentrated fragrance infused with a mix of spices. Sauvage Elixir is a tailor-made scent that includes a blend of rich woods, lavender essence, and other ingredients. Dior states that this signature scent and its concentration were made with raw materials of exceptional quality.

Miss Dior Eau de Parfum: The Miss Dior bottle can be recognized from miles away as in Dior's latest campaign starring Seventeen's Wonwoo. A white variant of the pink scent, the perfume features top notes of bergamot essence with base notes of white musk. It is an elegant, delicate, and fresh fragrance.

Seventeen's Wonwoo often wows fans with his elegant and stylish looks and fans can't wait to see what he brings to the table in the future.