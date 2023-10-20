“Congratulations Jimin and TXT”: ARMYMOAs celebrate BIG HIT MUSIC labelmates being most nominated artists at 2023 MAMA Awards with 8 nods each

BTS' Jimin and TXT have earned the maximum number of nominations for the 2023 MAMA Awards, and ARMYMOAs are proud of the two artists. For those unversed, on October 19, the official nominations for this year's MAMA Awards were announced.

While there were certain hits and a few misses, ARMYMOAs are ecstatic as BTS' Jimin and TXT, short for TOMORROW X TOGETHER have bagged eight nods each, the highest amongst any artists. Interestingly, both of them are BIG HIT MUSIC's artists.

While Jimin is the lead vocalist and dancer of the K-pop juggernaut group BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER is one of the most talented Gen 4 boy groups and BTS' label mate. ARMYMOAs have taken to X to celebrate the two artists achievements. @scully_pak wrote "Congratulations Jimin and TXT."

Jimin and TXT's fans celebrate their 8 nominations each with congratulatory messages

Jimin and TXT's fans have taken to X to share sweet and encouraging messages for the two HYBE artists to congratulate them for earning eight nominations each in various categories. Notably, the Serendipity singer's total nominations add up to 13, as his group BTS has also earned 5 nominations in various categories.

Jimin has scored nominations in the following categories:

Best Male Artist alongside band members V and Jungkook, Taeyang of BIG BANG, Parc Jae-jung, and Lim Young Woong.

alongside band members V and Jungkook, Taeyang of BIG BANG, Parc Jae-jung, and Lim Young Woong. Best Dance Performance Male Solo for title track Like Crazy (FACE) and also for VIBE (feat Taeyang), Jungkook (SEVEN), Kai (Rover), and Taeyong (SHALALA).

for title track Like Crazy (FACE) and also for VIBE (feat Taeyang), Jungkook (SEVEN), Kai (Rover), and Taeyong (SHALALA). Best Collaboration for VIBE (feat Taeyang) against Jungkook (SEVEN ft. Latto), SEVENTEEN's BSS (Fighting ft. Lee Young-ji), BIG Naughty (Hopeless Romantic ft. Lee Suhyun) and Anne-Marie, Minnie (Expectations).

for VIBE (feat Taeyang) against Jungkook (SEVEN ft. Latto), SEVENTEEN's BSS (Fighting ft. Lee Young-ji), BIG Naughty (Hopeless Romantic ft. Lee Suhyun) and Anne-Marie, Minnie (Expectations). Song of the Year for Like Crazy (FACE)

for Like Crazy (FACE) Artist of the Year

Album of the Year for FACE

TXT members have earned nominations in

Best Male Group alongside EXO, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, and TREASURE.

alongside EXO, NCT DREAM, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, and TREASURE. Best Dance Performance Male Group for Sugar Rush Ride against Stray Kids (S-Class), ZEROBASEONE (In Bloom), SEVENTEEN (Super), NCT 127 (Ay Yo), and NCT DREAM (Candy).

for Sugar Rush Ride against Stray Kids (S-Class), ZEROBASEONE (In Bloom), SEVENTEEN (Super), NCT 127 (Ay Yo), and NCT DREAM (Candy). Song of the Year for two songs - Sugar Rush Ride and Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST).

for two songs - Sugar Rush Ride and Goodbye Now (Love Revolution OST). Best OST for Goodbye Now (OST for Love Revolution) against Paul Kim (You Remember for The Glory), Lim Jae-hyun (Heaven for It was Spring), BTS (The Planet for BASTIONS), and BIG Naughty (With Me for The Interest Of Love)

Goodbye Now (OST for Love Revolution) against Paul Kim (You Remember for The Glory), Lim Jae-hyun (Heaven for It was Spring), BTS (The Planet for BASTIONS), and BIG Naughty (With Me for The Interest Of Love) Artist of the Year

Worldwide Fans’ Choice

Jimin and TXT's fans can vote for their favorite artists in the aforementioned categories, as fan votes form a certain percentage of the overall voting category that also includes streaming, downloads, and a judges panel.

Jimin and TXT's fans can cast their votes using several platforms, including Spotify, X, or the Mnet Plus application.

Jimin and TXT are busy with their current work commitments

BIG HIT MUSIC hasn't confirmed whether Jimin and TXT are attending the 2023 MAMA Awards or not. ARMYMOAs are hoping Jimin and TXT attend the awards together and have heartwarming interactions.

Notably, BTS' Jimin is currently occupied with the promotional activities of his debut solo documentary film, Jimin's Production Diary, and filming his solo campaigns for Dior and Tiffany's & Co. Additionally, there is speculation that he might enlist in the military alongside bandmate and fellow 95-liner V this year, although the veracity of this cannot be confirmed.

On the other hand, TXT is currently basking in the success of their latest release, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL, and its title track, Chasing That Feeling. Within five days of its release, the album has sold over 2 million copies, making it TXT’s fastest album to surpass 2 million sales.

The 2023 MAMA Awards are scheduled to take place on November 28 and 29 at the Tokyo Dome, Japan. It will also be the first time a Korean award show will be held in the Tokyo Dome.