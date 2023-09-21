2023 MAMA Awards: Dates, Venue, and all we know so far

The 2023 MAMA Awards will be hosted at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on November 28 and 29. On September 21, the organizers of the most-awaited award show, CJ ENM, announced the event's dates and location in a press release. It will also be the first time a Korean award show will be held in Tokyo Dome. For the last 24 years, the MAMA Awards have been organized across Asia, including Macao, Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and more.

The 2023 MAMA Awards concept is ‘ONE I BORN.’ The concept represents the mix of ‘I,’ for showcasing infinite potential with ‘MAMA,’ with positive energy and being born together as 'ONE.' Hence, According to the press release, the upcoming award show will celebrate ‘positivity, boundless imagination, and the unifying power of music.’

Expand Tweet

As Sim Joon-beom, head of music entertainment at CJ ENM, stated in a press release, the MAMA Awards is a celebration that acknowledges the most outstanding K-POP artists selected by fans globally. Hence, the award ceremony will continue to be the platform where numerous music fans can engage and unite, transcending ‘regions, backgrounds, and generations.’

The head of music entertainment at CJ ENM added that their goal is to spread the value of their statement 'Music Makes ONE,' this year’s award concept 'ONE I BORN' will inculcate the same.

Fans can also learn the deeper meaning of the "One I Born" concept by exploring the teaser page on the Mnet Plus app.

2023 MAMA Awards: Voting schedule and more

Fans can again support their favorite artists at this year's MAMA Awards as Voting is scheduled to kick off on October 19 at 6 pm KST (Korean Standard Time). Fans can enjoy the award show globally as it will be broadcast live on November 28 and 29 at 6 pm KST. Fans can vote for various categories as last year, such as artist of the year, album of the year, and worldwide fans’ choice top 10 award, among others.

Last year, the MAMA Awards had a range of talented artists as winners as a result of fans' votes, including BTS, BLACKPINK, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, TREASURE, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, GOT7, PSY, NCT DREAM, ENHYPEN, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX.

The Tokyo Dome is the largest indoor stadium with a capacity of around 55,000. The stadium also has a rich history of hosting many international artists’ concerts, including one of the most solo famous concerts by The Rolling Stones, TVXQ, Michael Jackson, and Paul McCartney at the stadium. The stadium also held concerts for many famous artists, including Madonna, and K-pop roup BTS.

Fans should stay tuned for updates as more information, including the artist lineup of the upcoming Award show, will be disclosed soon. This year, many interesting comebacks and groups have remained popular. Some rookie artists are highly anticipated to win, such as the girl group FIFTY FIFTY and NewJeans, who had been topping the charts.

Fans look forward to the upcoming one of the biggest K-pop events, resulting from the fans’ major support worldwide to ensure their favorite K-pop artist wins.

Poll : Will you be voting for 2023 MAMA Awards? Yes No 0 votes