What happened to Stray Kids' Lee Know, Hyunjin & Seungmin? Group cancels Global Citizenship Music festival performance following minor car accident

On September 21, @GlblCtzn's Twitter account revealed Stray Kids, also known as SKZ, will not be performing at the forthcoming Global Citizenship Music Festival as members Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin have gotten into a minor accident. However, they also confirmed that Stray Kids' subunit 3RACHA - Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han will perform for fans instead of a full group.

"Our support goes out to the members of Stray Kids and our hearts are with Stays everywhere. We’ll be joined on the Global Citizen Festival stage by Bang Chan, Changbin, and HAN, performing as 3RACHA".

Expand Tweet

SKZ's Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin's future activities have all been canceled for now, and JYP Entertainment revealed that the rest of the members are healing and recuperating. The 3RACHA members are prepping to put up a stellar stage performance for STAYs.

Stray Kids' agency shares details of Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin's accident in a detailed statement

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids' agency, JYP Entertainment, revealed in an official statement that a vehicle carrying Hyunjin, Seungmin, and Lee Know home had been involved in a minor collision the day before. Although none of the members sustained serious injuries, the NOEASY singers have “sustained mild muscle pain and bruises." Additionally, doctors have advised them to have adequate rest.

JYP Entertainment's statement revealed details of the minor accident.

"After the minor collision, Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Seungmin immediately visited a hospital and received thorough medical examination. None of the members and accompanying staff in the vehicle were seriously injured, but as they have sustained mild muscle pain and bruises, medical professionals have advised that they receive conservative treatment for the time being."

Notably, Stray Kids was supposed to perform as a full group at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival in New York on September 23. Global Citizen Music Festival is an annual music festival which was initated 11 years back in 2012, organized by Global Poverty Project and its founders Ryan Gall and Hugh Evans.

Expand Tweet

The primary aim of the music festival is to end poverty across the world by raising money that can be donated to charities and various organizations. Since it is a global event, fans and celebrities from around the world participate by engaging in music, performances, and events. The money raised will be used to end extreme global poverty by 2030.

While STAYs will miss Stray Kids as a full group, the group's bonafide subunit 3RACHA, comprising of leader Bang Chan, Han, and Changbin, will now perform at the event as a trio without the other members.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, JYP Entertainment revealed that Hyunjin, Seungmin, and Lee Know's future events will be canceled until further notice. Members Lee Know and Hyunjin were supposed to attend Milan Fashion Week from September 19 to September 25, which now stands cancelled. Seungmin's Birthday YouTube Live, which is tomorrow, September 22, will not be taking place anymore because the member is currently in recovery.

Finally, JYP Entertainment announced that Case 143 singers' health and well-being is their utmost priority, and assured fans that they will provide them with everything to aid their speedy recovery.

Stray Kids' 3RACHA and BTS' Jungkook are touted to be star attractions at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival

Expand Tweet

The 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival will be held on September 23, Saturday, in New York City. The star-studded event boasts some incredible performances that include -

Stray Kids' 3RACHA

BTS' Jungkook

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Ms Lauryn Hill

Anitta

Conan Gray

D-Nice

Sofia Carson

In other news, JYP Entertainment hinted that SKZ will be making a full group comeback soon, though nothing has been finalized yet. The eight-member group released their third full-length album 5-STAR in June.