"I am coming home": Stray Kids' fans overjoyed as SKZ Family returns with new Chuseok special episodes

On September 21 and September 28, 2023, at 8 PM KST, Stray Kids will return with new episodes of their variety show SKZ Family, on the special occasion of the Korean Thanksgiving day, Chuseok. The CHUSEOK SPECIAL: SKZ Family Returns will have the K-pop group roleplaying as family members.

The members I.N. and Felix will return as the beloved grandparents, along with Han, who will play their son with Hyunjin as Han's wife. Changbin and Bang Chan would play Han and Hyunjin's kids. Lastly, the show will also bring back Seungmin as the uncle and Lee Know as his wife.

In addition, the show created a famous love triangle with Han, Hyunjin, and Lee Know, which their fans still tease them about. When the first episodes debuted in 2019, Han accidentally showed his interest in Lee Know. The Stray Kids fandom was outraged by this, and the joke hasn't yet died down.

"Guess, who's back" - Fans react as Stray Kids return with new episodes of their variety show SKZ Family

On top of that, the STAYs started making jokes about how the women—Hyunjin and Lee Know—of the household are so alluring that Han's infatuation for Lee Know in the play was clear. The comedic variety show has become a worldwide success because of the boy group's impromptu acting and immaculate sense of humor.

JYP Entertainment has officially announced the airing of two all-new episodes of SKZ Family for Chuseok, which will air at 8 p.m. KST on September 21 and 28. These episodes are part of the boy group's SKZ CODE variety show, in which the SKZ Family first appeared in 2019 and then in 2021 as the show's holiday special episodes.

Fans are beyond delighted over the announcement and have expressed their joy on social media.

The holiday episodes were aired with the intention of cheering on the Stray Kids' fans, also known as STAY. The program later rose to prominence as one of the funniest and most spectacular variety shows in South Korea, and it even gave rise to countless online memes, such as Bang Chan's 'I'm Foive' dialogue.

Furthermore, after witnessing the positive response from the fans, JYP Entertainment brought the SKZ Family back in 2021 with more episodes. The group's maknaes, I.N. and Felix, play the roles of the home's grandparents in this eccentric family, which also includes the two mathyungs.

One of the most significant festivals in Korea is Chuseok, also known as Korean Thanksgiving Day. Families come together during this festival from near and far to share meals and ancient tales while offering gratitude to their ancestors.

The new episodes of SKZ Family will make a comeback with their variety program, SKZ Code, which is available on YouTube.