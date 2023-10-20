"ARE WE SUPRISED": Netizens frustrated as they debate over the K-pop artists who were rigged of the 2023 MAMA nominations

On Thursday, October 19, the 2023 MAMA nominations were released so fans could gear up for the voting. However, as netizens discussed the nominees, they were upset and unhappy to see many K-pop artists who were not nominated for the awards, despite their belief that the artists are well-deserved of the same.

While fans pointed out that the solo works of K-pop groups, like BTS, should've also been nominated, they also pointed out that some K-pop artists and acts have been too influential to receive just one nomination.

Though the netizens have been majorly happy about the several other artists who bagged their deserved 2023 MAMA nominations, fans couldn't help but talk about how the others were robbed of the same.

Netizens enraged following the 2023 MAMA nominations announcement, pointed out K-pop acts that were unrecognized

The much-awaited 2023 MAMA nominations, one of the most looked-forward-to award shows in the K-pop industry, were revealed on October 19. However, following the announcement, fans have been frustrated by the lack of recognition and inclusion of certain K-pop acts and artists, despite their commendable contribution and immense influence in the industry.

One of the first concerns that fans brought forward was the lack of nominations for the BTS soloists, RM and Jin. Despite their solo works, Indigo and The Astronaut, performing well domestically and internationally, fans were disheartened that neither of the artists was recognized for their solo works.

Additionally, fans also pointed out how the K-pop boy group ATEEZ received no specific nomination at all, which many felt was unfair.

Since their recent comeback with The World EP. 2: Outlaw, they have become the talk of the town, and netizens have consistently commended them for their show-stopping performance this year more than ever. Fans believe that the group was robbed for not having any specific nominations for the 2023 MAMA.

Another artist that fans believe to have been rigged of the 2023 MAMA nominations is ENHYPEN, a K-pop group known for its impressive and energetic performances. However, the group received only one nomination, and fans were upset that no specific nomination to appreciate their dance skills or influential performances throughout the year was given to ENHYPEN.

Concerning K-pop girl groups, fans also pointed out that the artists under JYP Entertainment were treated unfairly. While TWICE and its members with solo releases were well-recognized by the MAMA, fans were upset to note that none of the other girl groups, like ITZY and NMIXX, were nominated.

It also stands true for the boy band under JYPE, Xdinary Heroes, who've continuously impressed fans with their music releases.

Many expressed that the 2023 MAMA has been exploiting the artists since despite the K-pop groups' special performances in the award show, they aren't given any nominations. Fans believe that the groups are using their fame and popularity to attract more eyes without giving them due respect, naturally leaving them angered and enraged at the same.