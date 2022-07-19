5 K-pop idols who have been friends since pre-debut

The road to becoming K-pop idols is far from easy. Idols become trainees at a very young age, and leaving their homes to adjust to a new life is extremely difficult. Luckily, during their arduous journey to become K-pop idols and successful debuts, many find comfort through mutual interests and likings.

Interactions, conversations, and frequent meet-ups eventually turn into lifelong friendships. They also become each other's constant source of support after getting exhausted from hectic practice schedules, strict evaluations, and juggling between school and training.

For example, K-pop idols Jeon Somi and AB6IX's Lee Daehwi have also been friends since their pre-debut. The two became friends in middle school and have supported each other throughout their journeys to become K-pop idols. Somi regularly cheered on Daehwi during his time on Produce 101. On the other hand, the AB6IX's member also revealed how she helped him recover from stress during challenging times in his career.

While some debuted in other groups, some friendship duos were lucky enough to kickstart their careers in the same K-pop group. Here are 5 K-pop idols who have been friends since their pre-debut days.

These K-pop idols have been hanging out since pre-debut, and their friendship is still alive and kicking

1) BLACKPINK's Lisa and GOT7's BamBam

The K-pop idols had been friends before moving to South Korea and becoming famous artists. Lisa and Bambam were born in 1997 in Thailand and were part of a dance crew called We Zaa Cool. Hence, the duo performed together several times before entering the K-pop world.

The K-pop friendship duo has known each other for at least 12 years, and even their families are close to each other. Lovingly, BamBam used to call Lisa Noona (elder sister) since she was taller than him in childhood.

The two still keep in touch through the Thai K-pop idol chat group.

2) BIGBANG's G-Dragon and Taeyang

The Good Boys duo first met when they were only 12 years old. The YG Entertainment artists were scouted to feature in Jinusean's music video for A-Yo!. The two soon became friends and grew close due to their mutual liking.

Initially, YG Entertainment planned to launch G-Dragon and Taeyang as a hip-hop duo group, GDYB. However, they later added three other members to form BIGBANG.

Despite having opposite personalities, both K-pop idols have revealed they have never fought. Plus, songs like I Need A Girl and Good Boys reflect their powerful chemistry.

3) BLACKPINK's Jennie and TWICE's Nayeon

Jennie and Nayeon were friends before they made their debut with the most prominent female K-pop groups. Although the two are a part of different K-pop groups, their friendship and interactions have always impressed fans.

Often clicked together, Jennie and Nayeon are frequently seen supporting each other. In 2019, Jennie cheered and danced to TWICE's music, which soon attracted everyone's attention. Even though they are competitors as artists, Jennie and Nayeon's friendship is going strong.

4) MAMAMOO's Wheein and Hwasa

Adorably known as Wheesa of MAMAMOO, Hwasa and Wheein have been friends since middle school. The other members pamper the two talented Maknaes of the RBW Entertainment girl. However, as a duo, they have their own sweet interactions, which the fans love to witness.

The two auditioned together for the company and later debuted with Solar and Moonbyul as MAMAMOO.

5) EXO's D.O. and BTOB's Hyunsik

D.O. and Hyunsik are two of the most liked vocalists in the K-pop industry, and the two K-pop idols became friends while doing what they love the most, singing. D.O. and Hyunsik joined the same vocal training academy and soon befriended each other.

They went on to audition for different K-pop companies. With their talent, the two debuted in 2012 - D.O. with EXO under SM Entertainment and Hyunsik with BTOB under Cube Entertainment, respectively.

These K-pop idol friendships prove that idols support each other, and many have a 'ride or die' bond. Friendship groups like the Parka Squad, Thai Squad, and 97 Liners also hype the fans with frequent meet-ups, social media posts, and mentions.

