K-pop friendships: Meet the Parka Squad featuring BTS' Jimin, SHINee's Taemin, and more

K-pop fans are familiar with the 97 Liners and Wooga Squad, and it's time for you to get to know the infamous Parka Squad. K-pop idols leave their homes and families early to immerse themselves in intense routines and schedules.

Luckily, they make new friends among trainees who join the labels to become K-pop idols. Some of them continue to stay friends for a long period, and one example of such a friendship is the Parka Squad.

The group comprises six members from K-pop groups such as BTS, EXO, SHINee, and more. Here's all you need to know about the Parka Squad members.

An introduction to Parka Squad: Know about their fun camaraderie

1) BTS' Jimin

juli 🌸 @summertaemin did you guys know that Jimin mentioned Taemin and Jongin in his ‘thanks to’ (Wings album) calling them ’my hyungs whom I cherish and love’ and even called them ‘Taeminie-hyung’ and ‘Jonginie-hyung’ 🥺🥺 I swear I’m not crying did you guys know that Jimin mentioned Taemin and Jongin in his ‘thanks to’ (Wings album) calling them ’my hyungs whom I cherish and love’ and even called them ‘Taeminie-hyung’ and ‘Jonginie-hyung’ 🥺🥺 I swear I’m not crying https://t.co/QZVVHfhk1P

Park Jimin, a member of megahit K-pop boy group BTS, belongs to the Parka Squad. His entry to the group was through Wanna One's Ha Sungwoon, who invited him to one of their meetings. Although Sunghoon was already friends with J-Hope and Suga, he bonded well with Jimin.

In his 'Thanks to' section for the Wings album, Jimin thanked all his Parka Squad hyungs and showed his love for the other squad members.

2) SHINee's Taemin

taehyung’s moles ༼;´༎ຶ ۝ ༎ຶ༽ @addictaedtoyou Jimin and his squad (Taemin, Kai, Sungwoon, Timoteo, and Kwonho) got matching jackets together and even designed a logo dis is so cute Jimin and his squad (Taemin, Kai, Sungwoon, Timoteo, and Kwonho) got matching jackets together and even designed a logo dis is so cute 😍😍 https://t.co/ICKcQ4jUZr

SHINee's Taemin is the reason behind Park Squad getting its name. Even though he was not the group's originator, he gave it an identity. Apparently, Taemin gifted the other members the same self-designed Parka jackets (padded jacket) with a unique logo, and since then, fans have started calling them the Parka Squad.

Taemin is one of the most popular K-pop idols in the industry. Due to his many talents, he has also been dubbed the Idol's idol.

3) EXO's Kai

💫🐠🌹 @whoskpopp parka/padding squad

- taemin, kai, jimin, ha sungwoon, timoteo and kwonho parka/padding squad- taemin, kai, jimin, ha sungwoon, timoteo and kwonho https://t.co/TBQ2tzu599

Kai, born Kim Jong-in, is also a part of the Parka Squad. He is one of the founding members of the friendship group due to his closeness with Taemin, HOTSHOT's Timoteo, and another entity who isn't a celebrity. Since they were all SM Entertainment trainees, they got along from the very beginning and formed the group.

Kai is known for his majestic stage appeal and dance moves. Apart from that, he is also a member of the popular boy group, EXO.

4) Ha Sung-woon

Ha Sung-woon was a former member of the boy group, Wanna One. Although the group has disbanded, it's members have successfully established solo careers for themselves. Ha Sung-woon recently earned praise globally for his song, With You, which he recorded with Jimin.

Back in 2019, he spilled the story behind the formation of the K-pop friendship squad. Sung-woon shared that he was invited by Timoteo, and after that, he brought Jimin to the group.

5) Kim Timoteo

Sungwoon previously revealed that the entire friendship was born because of HOTSHOT's Timoteo. According to the singer, Timoteo was close to Taemin and EXO's Kai, who are the group's founding members. Thanks to Timoteo, the group has become one of the most-loved K-pop friendship groups in the industry.

Timoteo debuted with HOTSHOT under Star Crew Entertainment in 2014. The group disbanded seven years later, however, Timoteo continued to work in the industry as a musician as well as an actor.

The squad also includes Jung Kwon-Ho. Details of his occupation have not been revealed. However, considering the foundation of the group, it is believed that he also trained to become an idol.

