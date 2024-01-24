HYBE becomes the first K-pop company to operate an in-house healthcare facility staffed by trained medical professionals

HYBE declared in a press statement that the company is extending their current health services to a fully functioning in-house healthcare facility. As reported by Yonhap News on January 24, 2024, this facility is nestled away in the Yongsan office block and is an important advancement forward in the company's dedication to their workers' health.

Although there has always been a health suite in their building, the development entails hiring more physicians and nurses to guarantee a complete and specialized area for medical care and treatment. As a result, HYBE is the first K-pop firm to offer comprehensive medical services inside their corporate headquarters.

HYBE establishes internal health facility to put employee well-being front and centre

A head physician and two nurses will oversee medications, IV fluids, physiotherapy, and first aid at this new medical facility at the company and home of the global pop sensation, BTS. In addition, there are rooms for thermal therapy, physical therapy, rehabilitation, and emergency care.

With just one physician and two nurses, the clinic can offer a wide range of treatments, all based on the doctor's unique diagnosis, from prescription drugs and intravenous (IV) treatment to K-pop artists and employees who work at HYBE. The objective of the in-house healthcare facility is to provide the best emergency healthcare service or physical therapy treatments to artists immediately, without delay.

Yonhap News reported that HYBE (formerly BigHit Entertainment) stated in its press release that the industry's continuous expansion is closely related to the health and safety of their workers and artists. By fostering a culture of well-being and unwinding for their dedicated staff members, the company claimed that they want to develop into an organization where gifted individuals aspire to work. HYBE announced:

"The health and safety of our employees and artists is directly linked to the continued growth of the industry. We will strive to become a company where talented people want to work by creating a healthy work environment and a culture of relaxation for our hard-working employees."

Furthermore, the principal physician, Dr. Kim Jun-ok, has experience with musicians' stresses because they have studied composition science and music in the past. They handle both internal medicine and psychological treatment in their capacity as the internal physician.

Furthermore, the clinic is available for all company staff members, including trainees, artists, and office workers. Its goal is to provide an environment where its artists and staff can better take care of themselves.

The basic medical treatment charge at HYBE's healthcare center is KRW 1,000, or around $0.75, as part of their cost-sharing program. The cheapest cost will also be applied to any used medical supplies.

All members, including trainees and artists, can receive free general medical and health counseling from the center. There are also special therapy rooms inside the building. In addition, HYBE provides its members (both artists and employees) with other advantages, including unlimited vacation time and flexible work schedules.

A full-service medical clinic was recently established on the grounds of the billion-dollar company—which is also home to BTS, the worldwide entertainment company responsible for K-pop hits—in an unprecedented step for the sector. With its innovative action, HYBE creates an industry standard for the K-pop business, demonstrating a forward-thinking attitude toward worker welfare and guaranteeing the entertainment industry's continued health.

In other news, the company's most successful and biggest boyband, BTS, is currently serving their mandatory military service. However, the eldest member, Kim Seokjin, is reported to finish his service in June 2024 and is speculated to release his debut solo album. Following this, bandmate J-Hope is expected to return from the military in October 2024, while the rest of the five members are reported to return in June 2025.

