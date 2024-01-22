"Please dear god": Fans concerned as BTS Jimin, Jungkook & RM's respective divisions are reported to conduct COLD range survival outdoor training

BTS members Kim Namjoon, Park Jimin, and Jeon Jungkook are currently serving their mandatory enlistment period in the South Korean military. On January 22, 2024, a Twitter user, Bunnybear_4evr, posted an update regarding the idols' military training and activities. Reportedly, both the 5th and 15th divisions will conduct COLD range training from January 22 to 26, 2024.

Jimin, Jungkook, and Namjoon, aka RM, recently graduated from their basic military training and were deployed to their respective divisions. Therefore, when the Twitter user posted the latest update on social media, the BTS ARMY expressed concerns regarding the safety of the band members.

"Toughest in the world": Fans wonder about COLD training of the South Korean military and worry about RM, Jimin, & Jungkook's safety

On January 16, 2024, BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, graduated as an 'Elite Soldier', and the following day, January 17, Jungkook and Jimin graduated from their military training. Jimin graduated with the commander's commendation and was at the top of his class.

For those who are unaware, COLD training involves practicing survival skills in the harshest winter warfare imaginable, when all unit members—including the artillery—share outside sleeping tents and are not provided with heating equipment. Except for compulsory instruction, they move like artillery instead of marching like soldiers. It is crucial for the South Korean military since it receives heavy snowfall every year.

To strengthen its capacity for conducting special operations in snow-covered areas, the Army Special Warfare Command of South Korea organizes cold-weather training. A few of the activities that are included in cold weather training are: carrying thirty kilograms of military equipment; fast-roping from a helicopter for undercover invasion missions; navigating on snowy terrain; simulating battles between friendly and attacking forces; and transporting casualties to safety.

Soldiers undergoing cold-weather training are ready for missions in frigid climates. It covers how to use cold weather clothing, how to survive in chilly conditions, how freezing temperatures affect people and things, identify threats, and how to recognize, treat, and avoid harsh weather injuries.

Moreover, it teaches soldiers how to utilize winter fieldcraft, cold weather shelters, heaters recognized by the Army, over-snow moving skills, and basic freezing weather gear.

Fans express their concern on Twitter while several ARMYs show their faith in Jungkook, Jimin, and Namjoon's abilities to overcome hardships and hail them as the toughest people they know.

Although the BTS members have completed their basic military training of five weeks, after getting deployed to their respective units or divisions, soldiers often undergo extra training based on varied circumstances and stay vigilant during any crisis.

However, it is yet unknown whether the BTS members would be required to undergo the COLD range survival training, as it was updated by a Twitter user, hence, the information's veracity cannot be determined.

Jimin, Jungkook, Namjoon, Taehyung, and SUGA are reported to come back in June 2025 after serving a mandatory service of 18 months. J-Hope is scheduled to return in October 2024 and Jin in June 2024, as both of them enlisted way before the others. As per Daishin Securities, Jin will release his debut solo album in 2024 after his return.