"Waiting for further news": Fans react over BTS' Jimin and Jungkook reportedly being deployed to the same military unit but may have different jobs

On January 15, 2024, BigHit Music uploaded a Weverse notice mentioning that BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and V will complete their fundamental training by tomorrow and get deployed to fulfill their duties in the military. Fans had been curious regarding the members' duties and whether or not Jungkook and Jimin would serve side by side.

According to a Twitter account, @nightstar1201, both BTS members Jungkook and Jimin are officially deployed to the 5th Division of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces. However, the online user mentioned that the brigade that the idols got deployed to is unknown.

As a result, the BTS ARMY took the latest update with a grain of salt and tweeted that they would wait for further information regarding the subject.

BTS ARMY wish Jungkook and Jimin luck as they are set to carry out their duties in the military

According to the online user, usually a recruit trained at the 5th Division's boot camp is assigned to the same division by the end of their five-week training.

However, after completing the five weeks of preparatory training, candidates are informed in advance of their deployment location. New recruits are paired with troops for the duration of the five-week boot camp under a categorization system that lasts until their discharge.

Boot camp is visited by soldiers with the authority to choose recruits during the second week. An organization that has the authority to choose soldiers based on their mission type is known as a selection unit.

For the General Outpost, Coast Guard, Search Party Troops, and Teaching Assistant positions, they interview potential candidates. BTS member Kim Seokjin, aka Jin, on the other hand, was chosen to serve as an assistant at this time.

The recruiting procedure for assigning trainees to a particular unit is displayed on the computer through a raffle in front of their parents. Pre-operation is prevented via a random selection procedure.

The process is not as simple as it may appear since it's for fairness and openness. The fifth week will see the announcement of the final unit. After the five weeks of training are over, a recruit's specializations are categorized based on their particular ability and school major.

Due to this, soldiers who have enrolled under the "Buddy System" would be deployed to the same division but may carry out separate tasks. For instance, one recruit could be assigned to kitchen duty while the other (his buddy) could be assigned to cleaning duty.

Hence, even though Jungkook and Jimin are reportedly deployed together to the 5th Division, their day-to-day tasks may vary given the situation.

For the uninitiated, BTS members Jimin and Jungkook had enrolled in the military under the "Buddy System," which lets them serve in the armed forces together unlike other BTS members.

The Buddy System in the military permits a recruit to enlist alongside a friend or family member and wear each other's "dog tags" as well. The system lets soldiers serve together, decreasing mental and psychological trauma that could be caused during one's service, among other perks.

Meanwhile, the BTS ARMY breathed a sigh of relief upon learning that the idols had successfully finished the first phase of training when BigHit Music posted the announcement stating the members' training period's conclusion.

Fans, however, went to Twitter and discussed their thoughts regarding Jungkook and Jimin being deployed to the 5th Division, where Jin is already a seargent.

Meanwhile, fans await more official information from BigHit Music regarding Jungkook and Jimin's military lives. However, the stars are slated to be discharged from their military duties in June 2025.