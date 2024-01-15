"Respect their requests": ARMYs react as HYBE updates about BTS RM, V, Jimin & Jungkook completing training and entering military to fulfil duties

A status report on RM, Jimin, V (also known as Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook was released by BTS agency BigHit Music. On Monday, January 15, 2024, BigHit Music, in their announcement on Weverse, requested that fans refrain from sending letters and presents to the military barracks for BTS members.

On January 15, BTS' management company BigHit Music (now HYBE) posted on Weverse to request support from fans for the members' recruit bootcamp graduation ceremony. The company wrote:

“We would also like to ask for your cooperation during the recruit training graduation ceremony. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.”

Fans were thrilled to hear that the band members had completed their military training and also supported the idols' decision to discourage any crowding at the graduation ceremony.

"Read this and take heed!": BTS ARMYs flood X as they urge everyone to respect BTS' wish and refrain from crowding outside the military center

On January 15, 2024, HYBE Corporation, formerly BigHit Music, issued a notice on Weverse expressing gratitude to the fans for their consistent support and love for the seven members of the K-pop group.

The company further informed the fandom that RM, Taehyung, Jimin, and Jungkook had all completed their mandatory training period and would soon be deployed to their respective divisions to fulfill their military duties toward their nation.

HYBE wrote:

“Hello, This is BigHit Music. Thank you always for your heartfelt love and support for BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past December, BTS members RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook have entered the military and will soon be performing their duties at the training camp. Thank you for your interest and support on their enlistment day.”

According to the label, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook of BTS are set to finish their fundamental military training. The common areas at military compounds are used by soldiers to train collectively. It would be challenging to manage and may be dangerous if a sizable quantity of fan-written letters and presents arrived at the center all at once.

HYBE wrote:

"The military barracks are communal spaces shared by military personnel for training together. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost."

Additionally, by utilizing certain hashtags, the company promised fans that they would assist in ensuring that the artists directly saw the messages placed on Weverse. In addition, the BTS agency asked supporters not to send any letters of correspondence.

The company requested fans to use specific hashtags such as "Dear_RM_from_ARMY," "Dear_Jin_from_ARMY," "Dear_SUGA_from_ARMY," "Dear_jhope_from_ARMY," "Dear_Jimin_from_ARMY," "Dear_V_from_ARMY," and "Dear_JungKook_from_ARMY." HYBE assured the fandom that they would instead help ensure that the artists can personally see any endearing messages fans leave on Weverse.

Fans flew to X to express their thoughts on the latest update, lauding HYBE and the septet for vocalizing their decisions clearly to avoid any crowd mishaps during their graduation ceremony. Several fans also expressed how much they miss BTS and wanted to see them together again.

Furthermore, Kim Taehyung, Kim Namjoo, Jimin, and Jungkook's future schedules in the military were revealed to fans in a press release published on January 15, 2024, by HYBE. The four soldiers will complete their fundamental five-week military training as of January 16, 2024, according to the press statement.

Following that, they will undertake their duties at the boot camp after the recruit training graduation ceremony. After their five weeks of basic training, the troops will be sent to their designated units/divisions. However, Kim Taehyung will be sent to the Army General Administration School after completing a further three-week training program.

After that, he will be allocated to his selected unit, which is the Capital Defense Command's Special Mission Unit. Taehyung has to go through an additional training term as a result of this decision.

Members of Bangtan Sonyeondan are reported to reunite in 2025 to resume group activities after completing their respective military obligations.