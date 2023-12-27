BTS member and vocalist Kim Taehyung, who is recognized by his stage name V, enlisted in the military on December 11, 2023, embarking on a new journey to serve his mandatory service. The star is reported to return to the limelight in mid-2025 after serving 18 months in the armed forces.

However, on December 27, 2023, the fanbase of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter got a new update regarding the BTS idol. Twitter user, @Romantic_Tae, posted about a fellow recruit who had shared that their brother is currently serving in the same platoon as BTS' Kim Taehyung.

As per the OP (original poster), their brother had informed that the BTS idol had been taking good care of his health and was eating well.

"Nothing special but I'm sharing this because I don't want ARMY to worry. I'm a fan of another idol. My younger brother is in the same platoon as BTS V-nim at the training centre, so he did the physical exams and meal times next to V. He said V is eating really well."

The BTS fandom were glad to know that the Winter Bear singer-songwriter has been doing well in the military. They took to Twitter to express their delight upon hearing the latest update about Kim Taehyung, since it is extremely hard to get a glimpse of their idols or hear from them while they serve in the South Korean military.

Fans delighted to learn that BTS Taehyung is having a good time in the armed forces

According to the Twitter user, @Romantic_Tae, the update from the real source had further information about BTS' Taehyung and his ongoing military life. The particular recruit stated that the Love Me Again singer-songwriter had achieved a first-class distinction during their physical test.

The OP further elaborated that their brother believes the idol is doing well since he is always seen smiling and happy with his colleagues at the military base.

The original poster reportedly said (as translated by @Romantic_tae):

"He got a first-grade level during the physical test. (I don't know if they all got first grade.) He didn't see RM. My brother is in the squad next to V's, so he's moving with V. My brother thinks V will be comfortable because he's smiling with his colleagues."

The OP continued:

"And everyone seems to be comfortable with him without feeling uncomfortable because he is a celebrity. So he'll stay comfortable. My brother was also fascinated by him on the first day, but now he only sees him as a colleague."

The Twitter user added that the recruit had confirmed that he was not able to come across BTS leader Kim Namjoon aka RM in the military base since he is in a different division. As reported by the individual, RM is stationed in the 9th platoon whereas BTS' Taehyung is in the 10th platoon.

Furthermore, the recruit added that the soldiers are allowed to use their cell phones during weekends to contact their families and friends:

"Nothing is hard yet, but he sighed that it will probably be hard from next week. RM is in the 9th Company and V is in the 10th Company! Nonsan (training center) is allowed to use cell phones on weekends."

There has also been ongoing speculation that after the enlistment of the BTS members, the South Korean government has improved their food menu and quality drastically for the members.

The OP added that their brother said the soldiers even received macarons for Christmas for the first time and they credit the welcome change as the "BTS effect."

"So I talked to my younger brother on the phone. Their menus were a little different. There is a rumor that it's a BTS effect because the food came out better than before. Lol, They ate macarons for Christmas!"

The BTS ARMY swiftly reacted to the latest updates and was delighted to hear that Taehyung was doing well in the military.

All members of BTS, namely Jin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, Taehyung aka V, Jimin, and Jungkook (in that order), have formally begun their required military duty for the nation.

The BTS members were also removed from the celebrity list of The Camp, a military app used by the soldiers, their families, and fans to get updates about their military life. Fans reacted positively to the decision, but it also eliminates one of their only sources to get information on the idols.

Meanwhile, group member Jin recently made news for taking part in the gas chamber training, or "Hwasaengbang." which first attracted attention, when it appeared on variety shows such as Real Men and Infinite Challenge, demonstrating the intense intensity of the training. The South Korean armed forces were shown sans masks, training and exercising in a room filled with gas.

The Astronaut singer was seen in the infamous Hwasaengbang boot camp in January 2023, according to a set of pictures that surfaced online. In one specific photo, BTS Jin is shown cleaning his face, as is customary for those who have just completed this demanding training.

Meanwhile, Taehyung of BTS is set to release his new single in collaboration with American musician UMI. The new track, Wherever U R, will be released on December 30, 2023.