Disney actor arrested after her anti-Israel stance turns violent

Bridget Shergalis, the actress from Disney Channel's So Random!, has gotten herself into some trouble. She and her activist buddy, Calla Walsh, got arrested for vandalizing the offices of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems in New Hampshire. They're facing some serious charges for their anti-Israel protest with a group called Palestine Action US.

The incident has caused people to argue about how Hollywood activism and radical politics mix. With celebrities getting involved in political discussions, the arrest highlights worries about extreme ideologies affecting famous people, and it shows the possible consequences of blending entertainment and activism.

Calla Walsh's extreme political beliefs have even led her to associate with influential figures like Senator Elizabeth Warren and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Why did the former Disney actress get arrested? A viral YouTube video explains

In a recent video, JosiahRises talks about the crazy arrest of former Disney Channel actress Bridget Shergalis. Apparently, she was caught red-handed with a bunch of other anti-Israel activists vandalizing the offices of Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems in New Hampshire. JosiahRises pointed out this latest drama involving a Hollywood celeb by emphasizing how their actions have serious consequences.

He focused on Bridget Shergalis, formerly associated with the Disney Channel, and her arrest for participating in the destruction of Elbit Systems' offices. The YouTuber took a deep dive, talking about how Shergalis is connected to this anti-Israel group called Palestine Action US. And he even showed pictures and videos of the whole vandalism.

Shergalis and her friends are in some serious trouble, and JosiahRises is questioning whether celebrities get influenced like that during their Disney days. JosiahRises criticized Shergalis and her activist buddies for calling themselves "comrades" and talking about what happened when they got arrested and had to go through legal proceedings.

He was skeptical about their claims of political repression, saying that the charges are pretty serious and make sense. The video wrapped up by emphasizing the consequences these famous people could face for believing in certain stories, and how Hollywood's influence can shape these ideas.

What did the Disney actress do to Israel's offices?

They caused chaos at an Elbit Systems office (Image via Elbit Systems)

Three people were arrested after they wreaked havoc on an Elbit Systems office. They allegedly covered the building in graffiti, smashed skylights and damaged HVAC equipment, the New York Post reported. Jonah Steinberg, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, told The Post:

“This is outright violence. It’s criminality. It is malicious targeting of property and of people.”

The authorities found a bomb that looked like the one used in protests. Now Walsh, Shergalis, and Ross are in big trouble, facing several serious charges like rioting, sabotage, attempted burglary, and even some lesser charges like trespassing.

Aftermath of this ex-Disney actor's arrest

(L) Jonah Steinberg is with the Anti-Defamation League (Images via ADL)

The arrests have caused a lot of public outrage, with critics calling the destructive actions plain violence. Jonah Steinberg, who works for the Anti-Defamation League in New England, is worried about how these actions might affect the situation in the Middle East.

Walsh, despite the serious allegations, defended her actions as a protest against genocide and not as criminality. The trial is about to get underway. Walsh is out on $20,000 bail. Her mother denounced the charges as "totally inflated and embellished." She added:

“Protesting genocide is not a crime. Genocide is the crime."

Disney Channel, Shergalis, and Christopher Walsh haven't made any comment on the controversy as of now.