"Horrible, psychotic behavior" - Joe Rogan quotes study on extreme leftists to relate to Killer Mike's experiences

UFC commentator Joe Rogan and American rapper Killer Mike recently discussed the backlash the latter received for his political beliefs.

Mike recently made an appearance on the renowned 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, where he shared that he was criticized by individuals for not being a Democrat. Rogan then went on to speak about a study about extreme leftists in an attempt to possibly explain the reasoning behind the backlash received by the rapper.

"There was a study that was done recently about left-wing authoritarianism and the way certain people behave. It's like a bunch of different psychological conditions that are almost indistinguishable from like, you know, horrible narcissism, horrible psychotic behaviour," Joe Rogan said.

What happens is, when you have groups that are ideological groups, whether it's the left or the right, you're going to get people that just join that group that are absolutely insane and if you don't call it out, then you have a giant problem because people are going to associate you with whatever the worst aspects of your [group]," he added.

In the past, Rogan has stated that he was inclined towards left-wing several ideologies and was a believer in leftist concepts like universal health care and universal basic income as they helped in the betterment of society.

Joe Rogan discusses Mike Tyson's career with Killer Mike

At one point during their nearly 160-minute conversation, podcast host Joe Rogan and Killer Mike spoke about Mike Tyson's boxing career.

Rogan discussed how 'Iron' played a crucial role in the resurgence of boxing's heavyweight division in the United States. He said:

"What Mike had done was re-vitalize the entire country's image of the heavyweight division. The heavyweight division got boring for a while... and then Tyson came along and like, 'There he is! There he is!'

Adding to Rogan's statement, the American rapper said that Tyson had a lot of things going for him upon his arrival on the boxing scene:

"Mike had the perfect name, the perfect look, the perfect body and the perfect image and he came at the perfect time."

