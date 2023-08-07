Middle East countries have the lowest cancer rates - 4 things they do that the West doesn't

Most of us are aware that cancer is a terrible disease, and we need to take preventive measures to protect ourselves from it.

There are some countries in the world that simply have more cancer than others, making them the places with the highest cancer rates. Countries like Australia, Ireland, Hungary and the United States have significantly higher rates of cancer.

When it comes to lower cancer rates, the Middle East stands out from the rest of the world. Despite having a high consumption of sugar, which is known to fuel cancer cells, the region boasts the lowest cancer rates globally.

This surprising phenomenon begs the question: what are the Middle Eastern countries doing differently? Some of their unique practices and factors may help us understand the lower incidence of these chronic illnesses.

Unique practices Middle East countries follow that the West don't

#1 Fasting (Ramadan)

Ramadan fasting (Image via Pexels/Naim Benjelloun)

One significant practice in the Middle East is fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

Many people participate in fasting from sunrise to sunset, refraining from food and drink. This practice has numerous health benefits, including the potential to lower the risk of cancer.

The benefits of fasting include:

Starving cancer : Fasting deprives cancer cells of the sugar and nutrients they need to thrive.

: Fasting deprives cancer cells of the sugar and nutrients they need to thrive. Stimulating autophagy : Fasting triggers cellular processes that help remove damaged cells, potentially preventing the formation of tumors.

: Fasting triggers cellular processes that help remove damaged cells, potentially preventing the formation of tumors. Generating new immune cells : Fasting stimulates the production of new immune cells, strengthening the body's defense against cancer.

: Fasting stimulates the production of new immune cells, strengthening the body's defense against cancer. Reducing inflammation : Fasting has anti-inflammatory effects, which may help reduce the risk of chronic inflammation-related cancers.

: Fasting has anti-inflammatory effects, which may help reduce the risk of chronic inflammation-related cancers. Increasing antioxidant networks: Fasting promotes the production of antioxidants in the body, which can neutralize harmful free radicals and protect against DNA damage.

#2 Consumption of anti-cancer spices and foods

Herbs and spices (Image via Pexels/Pixabay)

Another factor contributing to the low cancer rates in the Middle East is the consumption of certain spices and foods with anti-cancer properties.

These include:

Spices : Turmeric, saffron, cardamom, nutmeg, caraway, cinnamon and coriander are commonly used spices in Middle Eastern cuisine. These spices contain compounds that have been found to have anti-cancer and anti-tumor properties.

: Turmeric, saffron, cardamom, nutmeg, caraway, cinnamon and coriander are commonly used spices in Middle Eastern cuisine. These spices contain compounds that have been found to have anti-cancer and anti-tumor properties. Other foods: Middle Eastern cuisine includes various foods with potential anti-cancer properties, like black seeds, olive oil, dill, sesame seeds and dates. These foods are not only delicious but may also contribute to overall health and well-being.

#3 Low tobacco usage among women

No tobacco usage (Image via Unsplash/Haim Charbit )

In the Middle East, there's low tobacco usage among women compared to Western countries.

Smoking tobacco, chewing tobacco and vaping have all been linked to an increased risk of cancer. The lower tobacco usage among women in the region may partly explain the lower overall cancer rates.

#4 Prohibition of alcohol

No alcohol consumption (Image via Unsplash/Julia Nastogadka)

The Middle East has strict regulations on alcohol consumption, with alcohol being prohibited in most areas.

That has significant implications for cancer prevention, as alcohol consumption has been strongly linked to the development of six different types of cancer. By prohibiting alcohol, the Middle East has a low incidence of alcohol-related cancers.

While the Middle East boasts lower cancer rates compared to other regions, there are still potential reasons why the rates aren't even lower.

These include factors like high consumption of sugar and high-fructose corn syrup, high rate of obesity, large number of people with low vitamin D level, and certain genetic variations known as polymorphism. Addressing these factors could further reduce the risk of cancer in the Middle East.

Fasting during Ramadan, the consumption of anti-cancer spices and foods, low tobacco usage among women and prohibition of alcohol all play a role in maintaining low cancer rates.

However, it's important to continue exploring and addressing potential risk factors to further reduce the incidence of chronic illness. By implementing these practices, other regions can also learn and promote overall health and well-being.