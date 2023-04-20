Smoking and your skin: how tobacco use affects your appearance

Smoking has a range of harmful effects on the body, including an increased risk of lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke. However, it's not just your internal organs that are affected by smoking; your skin can also be negatively impacted. In this article, we will explore how this affects your appearance and what you can do to protect your skin.

Why is smoking bad for you?

1) Wrinkles

It causes premature aging of the skin and makes you look older than you are. The collagen and elastin in your skin are damaged by smoking, which causes wrinkles to appear earlier than they would have otherwise.

Can cause wrinkle and lose skin? (image via pexels / kindel)

It also damages blood vessels that supply oxygen to the outer layers of your skin. This causes what's known as telangiectasia (tiny red veins) to appear on your cheeks, nose, or other areas that have been exposed to smoke over time.

2) Dry skin and dry eyes

Your skin and eyes are two of the most visible areas to be affected by smoking. The blood vessels in your skin will constrict, which means less blood and oxygen will get to your skin. This results in dry eyes and dry skin, which can make wrinkles more likely to develop.

Dry skin condition. (Image via pexels / kindel media)

It also reduces saliva production in your mouth, which can lead to dryness and ulcerations on the lips and tongue (known as geographic tongue). This condition can cause an unpleasant burning sensation when eating certain foods, such as hot peppers or spicy curries—or even just drinking coffee!

3) Puffiness

Puffiness is the result of fluid retention, which happens when the body's tissues store more water than they need. It can be caused by a number of things, including lack of sleep, stress, and changes in weather.

Puffiness in the face. (Image via pexels / karolina grabowska)

This can cause puffiness in the face because it constricts blood vessels not just those that carry blood through your body but also those in your face. The reduced flow of oxygenated blood causes swelling around the eyes and cheeks as well as on other parts of your face where there are lots of capillaries (tiny blood vessels).

4) Yellowing of the skin

As you might expect, this causes your skin to age faster. Not only does it accelerate the natural aging process, but it also causes yellowing of the skin and loss of elasticity--two factors that contribute to an overall dull appearance.

can cause the skin to age faster. (Image via pexels / petar )

It can cause wrinkles and other visible signs of aging. Smoking restricts blood vessels, preventing oxygen from flowing freely through them. This restriction limits blood flow throughout your body and damages surrounding tissues, including skin cells.

5) Dark circles under your eyes

You may have noticed that after a night of smoking, your eyes look like they've been crying. The blood vessels in that area are enlarged and the skin appears darker than usual. This is an early sign of aging.

6) Premature aging

You may have noticed that this can cause wrinkles and puffiness. That's because nicotine is a vasoconstrictor, which means it constricts blood vessels. This reduces the amount of oxygen in your body and causes accelerated aging of skin cells. The yellowing of skin from smoking is caused by the carcinogenic chemicals found in cigarettes such as tar, arsenic, and benzene (which also causes cancer).

premature aging of the skin. (Image via pexels / cottonbro studio)

What You Can Do to Protect Your Skin

Working out and eating right can help prevent further skin damage. (Image via pexels / nathan cowley)

Quit Smoking: The best thing you can do for your skin and your overall health is to quit it. While it may be challenging, quitting smoking can have a dramatic impact on your skin and can help to prevent further damage. Protect Your Skin from the Sun: Sun damage can also contribute to premature aging of the skin, so it's important to protect your skin from the sun's harmful UV rays. Wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 and wear protective clothing, such as a hat and sunglasses, when you're outside. Use Skincare Products: To help repair and protect your skin, use skincare products that contain antioxidants, such as vitamins C and E, which can help to neutralize free radicals and prevent further damage. Eat a Healthy Diet: A healthy diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean protein can also help to promote healthy skin. These foods contain essential vitamins and minerals that can help to nourish your skin from the inside out.

Smoking can have a range of negative effects on your appearance, from premature aging to skin cancer. By quitting and taking steps to protect your skin, you can help prevent further damage and promote healthy, youthful-looking skin.

