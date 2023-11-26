Who is Bridget Shergalis? Former Disney channel star arrested for vandalizing Israeli company’s offices

A former Disney Channel star, Bridget Shergalis, along with two ladies from Connecticut were arrested on Sunday, November 27, for damaging a structure in New Hampshire amid a demonstration in support of Palestine.

According to NYC Post, Calla Walsh of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sophie Marika Ross, of Housatonic, Massachusetts, and Bridget Shergalis of Dayville, Connecticut, were the demonstrators who were arrested by Palestine Action US, an anti-Israel group. This happened after they destroyed a building in Merrimack, New Hampshire, that housed Elbit Systems, which is a defense contractor based in Haifa.

Bridget Shergalis is an American comedian and actress who is most popular for appearing in different Disney shows. She played Bridget Cook on the Disney Channel spin-off series So Random! Additionally, she also appeared as Abigail in Shake it Up as a guest star and as Christie in Dog With a Blog.

Shergalis, Ross, and Walsh were discovered on the roof of the Elbit Systems building on Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Bridget Shergalis was born on December 28, 1989, in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. She is an American comedian and actress who is best known for playing the character of Bridget Cook on the Disney Channel spin-off series So Random!, which is based on the series Sonny with a Chance.

Since 2007, she has worked as an actress. She had also made guest appearances on a number of other Disney Channel shows. She appeared in Shake it Up as a guest star and also in Dog With a Blog. She further appeared in Liv and Maddie on a recurring basis to play the character of Stains.

Her role in The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena (2009) is also well-known. Moreover, she is currently appearing as a recurrent character on the sitcom See Dad Run on Nick at Nite. Additionally, she also starred in a number of other films and TV series, such as All About Steve, Criminal Minds, and Bad Teacher.

Two other people were arrested along with Bridget Shergalis

As the NYC Post has reported, after participating in a demonstration at an Israel-based enterprise, two residents of Dayville village in Killingly were taken into custody in New Hampshire on Sunday, according to the police.

As per Patch, in addition to one count each of misdemeanor criminal trespassing, Calla Walsh, Bridget Shergalis, and a third protestor, Sophie Marika Ross are facing numerous felony charges for damaging Elbit's offices, including sabotage, rioting, and attempted burglary.

According to WFSB News, just before eight in the morning, Merrimack police reported, that they received a call at the address of the defense and homeland security firm. As per the same source, the protesters blocked the driveway and there were reportedly several individuals on the roof. There was also smoke visible on the roof. Additionally, red spray paint had also been used to scribble on the building.

Chanting "Support for Palestine," the protesters were seen obstructing the driveway leading to the Elbit Systems offices, according to NYC Boston. The demonstrators, however, made room for the cops to enter the premises when they arrived.

The authorities also revealed, according to WFSB News, that they discovered the building had windows broken and had been spray-painted. Furthermore, an anti-theft bicycle has locked at least one of the main foyer doors.

Republican strategist Garrett Ventry told The Post about the incident and said,

“This is what happens when limousine liberals who grow up with a silver spoon in their mouth are beholden to TikTok trends rather than having facts on situations.”

He also added,

“The continuation of the false equivalence between Israel and Palestine shows just a lack of understanding of history and morals.”

It was urged by the authorities that anyone having any information on the event, can report it anonymously by calling the Merrimack Police Department at 603-424-3774 or by calling the Merrimack Crimeline at 603-424-2424.