"That's so shady": Internet shocked as Joey Bragg reveals Disney Channel didn't pay 100% minimum wage to actors

Disney has yet again found itself in the middle of another controversy. Joey Bragg, who played Joey Rooney on Disney Channel's Liv and Maddie, recently revealed that the company had used a loophole to pay the actors much less than the minimum wage. The show aired from July 19, 2013, to March 24, 2017. It had four seasons and eighty episodes in total.

Joey Bragg, 27, recently appeared on the Cash Cuties podcast and confirmed that the actors on the show only received 88% of their wages for the first three seasons. 100% of their wages were also not paid in the fourth and final season because the show's name was changed to Liv and Maddie: Cali Style.

Following this revelation, fans on Twitter called Disney unprofessional and downright shady.

A fan's reaction to Joey Bragg's interview (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Internet shocked to learn that Disney used a loophole to pay its actors less than minimum wage

Apart from Liv and Maddie, the American actor and comedian Joey Bragg is popular for shows like Call Your Mother, AwesomenessTV, Criminal Minds, Mark & Russell's Wild Ride, etc.

Bragg was recently interviewed by Fumi Abe for the Cash Cuties podcast.

Fumi asked Joey to explain how Disney didn't pay its actors 100% of the minimum wage for Liv and Maddie, to which the latter replied,

"They have a deal with, I don’t know if it’s the unions or the AMPTP, but they had a deal where the first three seasons of a show, you get paid 88% of scale. So it’s 88% of like minimum wage, pretty much, for the crew, and then the idea is, you work on a show, it becomes popular, you go four, five, six seasons, and you get 100%, or whatever that is."

He continued,

"But then, they, by the third season, even if the show’s popular, they reboot it as a brand new show. So, we were Liv and Maddie for the first three seasons, and the last season was Liv and Maddie: Cali Style."

Fumi implied that there was no chance the actors were going to get paid properly because Liv and Maddie: Cali Style was technically a new show. However, Bragg confirmed that Fumi was spot-on.

He said,

"Yeah, exactly. But, it’s in our contracts that we can’t renegotiate unless everybody decides to renegotiate."

Upon learning this, fans on Twitter went ballistic. This is how they reacted to it on a post shared by Discussing Film.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

From the above comments, it's clear that fans were appalled by Disney's unprofessionalism. They said that the company was cheap and downright disgusting. Some fans said that karma would be their worst enemy, while others were shocked to learn that even the actors in Hannah Montana suffered the same fate.

2023 is seemingly getting worse for the company following this news, the actor's strike, and even heavy losses on their new projects.