"Say goodbye to your career": Fans slam Zachary Levi after actor calls SAG-AFTRA strike rules "dumb"

2023 has been a terrible year for American actor Zachary Levi. First, his new film Shazam! Fury of the Gods was a massive box-office failure. Made with a $90-$100 million budget, the DC superhero film failed to break even. It only managed to earn $133.8 million.

Fans had been turning on him for a few months, but his recent claims against SAG-AFTRA strike rules have landed him in trouble. He called the rules of the strike dumb. His exact words were,

"I'm not allowed to talk about… This is so dumb. I'm not allowed to talk about any of my previous work."

This meant he could not talk about films like Chuck, Tangled, etc. He didn't even mention the movies he had starred in. Fans on Twitter were unhappy with his attitude. One tweeted:

Zachary Levi enters controversial territory yet again with comments against the SAG-AFTRA strike rules

Best known for his portrayal of the superhero Shazam, Zachary Levi recently appeared at the Manchester Comic-Con in the United Kingdom. Not only did he say that the SAG-AFTRA strike rules were dumb, he didn't even reveal the names of some of his previous movies. He claimed that the rules prevented him from speaking about them.

"I’m not allowed to talk about movies that I may be a superhero in. I’m not allowed to talk about TV shows that I may have been a nerd who worked at a Best Buy. I’m not allowed to talk about any animated princess movies that I was fantastic in — as the best prince ever! I’m not allowed to talk about those things," he said.

However, in July, the 42-year-old actor posted a video on Instagram justifying the strike and how AI was a curse to the showbiz.

"If we don’t do something drastic right now… we’re doing something very drastic, and we need to be doing this very drastic thing. We need to be striking, we should have done this years ago," he stated.

His recent comment was more like an unserious joke, but fans on Twitter think otherwise. This is what they had to say about his remark on a recent post shared by Pop Crave:

From the above comments, it's certain that the actor has landed himself in major trouble. Fans said that he was "embarrassing," "an attention seeker," and should just "retire." One fan was not even shocked by his behavior.

Some said Zachary Levi shouldn't be allowed to speak, while others opined his upcoming panels should be canceled. One fan even wondered how he was given the liberty to say whatever he wanted to.

Levi's next movie, Spy Kids: Armageddon, will release on September 22, 2023.