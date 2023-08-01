Spy Kids: Armageddon trailer breakdown - 3 key takeaways 

Spy Kids: Armageddon, a brand new reboot of the original franchise, Spy Kids, is all set to premiere on September 22, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Robert Rodriguez, who created the original franchise, is also the director of the upcoming Netflix movie. Rodriguez has also written the movie, along with Racer Max.

The official teaser trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon was released by Netflix on Monday, July 31, 2023. Ever since the trailer was launched, the audience has been quite curious to learn what the new movie has in store for them.

From finding out about their parents' real profession to trying to save the world, the main protagonists of the film, a brother-sister duo, will be seen embarking on an adventurous journey. Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out the biggest highlights from the Spy Kids: Armageddon trailer.

Plotlines to cast members: Three major takeaways from the teaser trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon

1) Something is set to go "terribly wrong"

A still from Spy Kids: Armageddon (Image Via IMDb)

The official teaser for the upcoming spy comedy movie begins with a brother-sister duo finding out that their parents are two extremely powerful and influential secret agents. In the trailer, the mother of the two children is seen telling them through a giant screen that something must have gone "terribly wrong" for them to find out about their true professions.

Thereafter, the duo is seen buckling up as they have to become spies themselves and try to bring the chaotic and dangerous situation under control. They are also seen using an array of technologically savvy vehicles and weapons throughout the entire trailer.

2) The duo will go on a thrilling journey to save their parents and the rest of the world

A still from Spy Kids: Armageddon (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

As displayed in the trailer for the new Netflix movie, the story is set against the backdrop of total mayhem in the world, with evil powers unleashed everywhere. At one point in the teaser trailer, the parents of the two children are seen kept hostage by an unknown enemy.

Thus, the brother-sister duo will have to put their spy suits on and go on a thrilling ride in order to rescue their parents and also save the world by extension. They will be seen battling it out with a sinister and powerful enemy and its tech-heavy agents.

3) The cast list for the movie includes well-known stars like Zachary Levi

A still from Spy Kids: Armageddon (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

In the trailer, the audience can see that well-known actors Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi will portray the role of the parents of the brother-sister duo. Levi and Rodrigues are spies, who have been hiding their true identities from their children for a long time. However, their identities are soon revealed to their kids.

As shown in the trailer, two newcomers, Connor Esterson and Everly Carganilla, play the role of the brother-sister duo in the upcoming Netflix movie.

Other cast members in the film are D. J. Cotrona, Fabiola Andujar, Billy Magnussen, Robert Rodriguez, Neal Kodinsky, Leo Franich, Sam Franich, and Brody Stowers, among others.

Don't forget to catch Spy Kids: Armageddon, which will arrive on Netflix, on September 22, 2023.