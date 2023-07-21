"That’s the most hilarious take on AI so far": Brian Cox's comment on AI has Twitter in stitches

The recent SAG strike, which saw many actors worldwide, including the veteran Brian Cox, join hands against the intervention of technology and big studios, is now in full flow. Much of the same was indicated by many actors and directors before. This is one of the main reasons for this unrest is the development of AI and the possibility of Artificial Intelligence-driven films in the past, much like it was depicted in Black Mirror season 6 episode 1, titled Joan is Awful.

Brian Cox was among the more vocal ones in this AI debate, stating how he was disgruntled by these latest developments in an interview with Vanity Fair. Cox, known for his portrayal of Logan Roy in Succession, spoke out in quite the manner of his character, saying:

"Well, that is a completely unacceptable position, and that is a position that we should be really fighting against...The wages are one thing, but the worst aspect is the whole idea of AI and what AI can do to us....I was on a program the other night, and I was given a list of things that artificial intelligent Brian Cox was going to say,...The artificial intelligent Brian Cox was gonna do animal impersonations. I’ve never done a f*cking animal impersonation in my life. And I wouldn’t know where to f*cking begin."

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Cox's comments (Image via Twitter)

Despite the seriousness of the issue, fans found this quite fascinating, especially Brian Cox's comparison of AI with animal impressions. Many fun reactions poured in on social media sites like Twitter following this revelation.

Brian Cox's offbeat take on AI has the internet hooked

Brian Cox's words cannot be taken lightly, especially with the present situation in Hollywood and the rapid development of AI. James Cameron also spoke out about the same some time back.

However, his exact words and manner of speaking have still amused fans quite a lot, who compared him with Logan Roy, drew Succession references, etc.

This AI debate is far from being resolved and only time would tell how the studios and the actors come to an agreement regarding this growing technology.