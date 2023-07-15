What did Brian Cox say about woke culture? Succession star rips into millennials over current social climate

Brian Cox, well known for his role as Logan Roy in Succession, appeared on Piers Morgan's show Uncensored on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. During his interview, Cox spoke about the toxicity of the "woke culture" and how it was more hindering than fruitful. The star also discussed how it was often "a bunch of millennials" who raise propaganda and hate on strangers online unprovoked.

The Scottish actor called the whole process of online hate, a "modern-day McCarthyism." The two also dipped into the actor's life after his role in Succession ended and how he was coping with the new fame that came with playing Logan.

Brian Cox talks about the "shaming culture" on Uncensored

The HBO series Succession recently made history at the Emmy Awards. Brian Cox along with Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin were all nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor. This was the first time three actors from the same series made it into the Lead Actor category of the awards.

Brian Cox had an interview with Piers Morgan shortly after the fourth and final season of Succession aired on television.

Morgan's, show rightfully named Uncensored, has a tell-all theme to it, and so Cox talked candidly about the modern digital society and its effect on people. Calling social media unhelpful, he said that it points out "too readily inadequacies."

“And the whole woke, what we’ve talked about before, the whole woke culture is truly awful… and the shaming culture,” he added.

Brian Cox with the cast of Succession at the 74th Emmy Awards. (Image via Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

He added that he doesn't know where it originated and wondered who the arbiters of the shaming were. He said that while it was hard to pin them down, it turned out that it was "usually a bunch of millennials."

"I suppose in a way they’re probably saying, ‘Well you’ve all scr*wed it up so we may as well do something about it.’ But it’s from the wrong principle. It comes from the wrong place," the actor noted.

Previous mentions of cancel culture made by Brian Cox

It is worth noting that Brian Cox has always had a lot to say about the matter of dismissing people and attacking them on social media. In an exclusive with Times Radio, the Braveheart actor talked about the censorship of Roald Dahl's novels. Deeming the act disgraceful, the actor said that it was all just a byproduct of "woke culture."

Cox had also defended J.K Rowling, declaring that she was wrongfully termed transphobic.

The Prisoner's Daughter actor appeared on Uncensored in 2022 as well where he spoke about the cancel culture.

"It's kind of a modern-day McCarthyism, really," he said.

Brian also said that there was a lot of hypocrisy surrounding the culture.

"I am not religious but there is a thing in the bible where it says, ‘Let he or she without sin cast the first stone’ and there seems to be a lot of casting of stones. And it is like a virus,” the actor stated

The Succession actor also confessed that he doesn't like to watch a lot of the episodes. The Scottish actor still believes that he would rather like doing the work than watch the final product.

He played the role of Logan Roy, the fearsome patriarch, which got Cox some significant fame. He added that Logan is always misunderstood and people just tend to see the anger and rage.