Which movies are up for Oscars 2025? Detailed list explored

The Oscars 2025 nominations were announced on January 23, 2025, setting the stage for Hollywood’s most anticipated awards ceremony. This year, Emilia Pérez leads with 13 nominations, making history with Karla Sofía Gascón as the first openly transgender woman nominated in the best actress category. Closely following are The Brutalist and Wicked with 10 nominations each, while A Complete Unknown and Conclave secured eight.

The Best Picture race includes titles such as Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, and The Substance, reflecting a diverse selection of storytelling. Notable acting nominations feature Adrien Brody, Timothée Chalamet, and Cynthia Erivo, among others. Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two and Nosferatu stand out in technical categories like cinematography and visual effects.

The ceremony, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will take place on March 2, 2025, airing live on ABC and Hulu. As the Oscars 2025 approach, the competition remains unpredictable, with each nominee bringing strong performances and cinematic achievements. Stay tuned for a detailed breakdown of the major nominations shaping Oscars 2025.

A comprehensive look at all the Oscars 2025 movie nominees

The Oscars 2025 nominations are now official and feature a broad selection of films across multiple categories. Emilia Pérez leads with 13 nominations and has secured spots in Best Picture and Best Director for Jacques Audiard.

Karla Sofía Gascón and Zoe Saldaña are both in the acting categories. The Spanish-language crime drama was initially a strong contender for Best Picture but lost momentum when past offensive statements made by Gascón resurfaced.

Wicked and The Brutalist are not far behind, each securing ten nominations. Both films earned recognition in performance and technical categories. A Complete Unknown tells the story of Bob Dylan with Timothée Chalamet in the lead role. Conclave explores the selection of a new pope. Both films received eight nominations and remain strong competitors.

The other films in the Best Picture category include Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, Anora, I'm Still Here, and The Substance.

Major acting contenders at Oscars 2025

The Best Actor category features a competitive lineup. Adrien Brody in The Brutalist and Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown are the leading contenders. Chalamet's win at the SAG Awards has strengthened his position. Brody won multiple early-season awards and remains a favourite. Colman Domingo in Sing Sing, Ralph Fiennes in Conclave, and Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice round out the category.

The Best Actress race remains uncertain. Demi Moore in The Substance has secured multiple wins but faces competition from Mikey Madison in Anora, whose recent BAFTA victory has boosted her standing. Cynthia Erivo in Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón in Emilia Pérez, and Fernanda Torres in I'm Still Here are also in the running.

Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain appears to be the frontrunner for Best Supporting Actor. He has won major awards throughout the season. Other nominees include Yura Borisov in Anora, Edward Norton in A Complete Unknown, Guy Pearce in The Brutalist, and Jeremy Strong in The Apprentice.

In the Best Supporting Actress category, Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez is leading. She competes with Monica Barbaro in A Complete Unknown, Ariana Grande in Wicked, Felicity Jones in The Brutalist, and Isabella Rossellini in Conclave.

Screenplay and Technical Categories

The Best Original Screenplay category includes Anora by Sean Baker and The Brutalist by Brady Corbet as strong contenders. The Best Adapted Screenplay category features A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Nickel Boys, and Sing Sing. A Complete Unknown has the best chance of winning.

The Oscars 2025 also recognizes excellence in technical categories. Best Cinematography nominees include Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, The Brutalist, Maria, and Nosferatu. Best Visual Effects nominees include Dune: Part Two, Alien: Romulus, Better Man, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Wicked.

Best Original Score nominees include The Brutalist, Conclave, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Wild Robot. Best Sound nominations include A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Wicked, and The Wild Robot.

Animated and International Films

The Best Animated Feature of Oscars 2025 category includes Flow, Inside Out 2, Memoir of a Snail, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and The Wild Robot. The Best International Feature category features I'm Still Here from Brazil, The Girl With the Needle from Denmark, Emilia Pérez from France, The Seed of the Sacred Fig from Germany, and Flow from Latvia.

