"I'll be watching just for him"— Fans react to Oscars poster featuring host Conan O'Brien

The 97th Oscars ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 2, 2025, and ahead of the event, the Academy released a teaser art for this year's host, Conan O'Brien. The Academy, via its official X account, shared the promo poster featuring a gold-plated O'Brien, who will be hosting the Oscars for the first time.

As noted on the teaser art, the seasoned talk show host is "made for this."

Meanwhile, as the announcement that he will be hosting the 2025 Oscars, fans on social media shared their anticipation for the event, especially Conan O'Brien's presence on stage.

"Many years ago, I thought NPH was gonna do insanely well considering he had hosted every other award show ever. I truly hope Conan nails it and I'll be watching just for him," a Reddit user commented.

Fan comment on Conan O’Brien’s Oscar hosting gig (Image via @coturnixxx/Reddit)

More fans shared their excitement about being able to watch the talk show host at one of the biggest awards shows in Hollywood. Others said they're looking forward to his appearance at the upcoming show.

"Honestly never been excited for an award show in my lifetime until this. I only started being a fan of Conan and Team Coco fan last year. Really looking forward to watch it," a Reddit user wrote.

"It's been such a long time since I was actually excited to watch an award show. Team Coco all day," another user on Reddit said.

"I feel bad because I can imagine this is challenging for him to host (his parents died within days of each other recently, LA fires, the whole Karla Sofía Gascón situation...) but he's the best so I will be watching," another Reddit user commented.

Other fans appreciated the teaser art and whoever created it. As seen in the poster, only the upper half of Conan O'Brien's face is visible and he has a gold-plated pompadour.

"I don't know who thought of this poster or who created it, but raises for them all," a user on Reddit said.

"This promo is already funnier than the last 2 decades worth of Oscars. Go get em Conan," an X user commented.

Conan O'Brien previously said "America demanded it" about his Oscars hosting gig

The Academy first confirmed that Conan O'Brien would be hosting the 2025 awards ceremony on November 15, 2024. The announcement was shared via their X account at the time, featuring a clip of O'Brien holding an Oscar trophy.

In the video, he was telling the camera that he had been "handed an Oscar" and that he was "an Oscar winner." However, a voice behind the camera corrected him that he wasn't a winner but a "host" before taking away the trophy.

Conan O'Brien reposted the same on his X account shortly after the announcement was made, writing:

"America demanded it and now it's happening: Taco Bell's new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I'm hosting the Oscars."

While it would be his first time hosting the Oscars, O'Brien is no stranger to hosting awards shows. He hosted the 2002 and 2006 Emmy Awards as well as the 2014 MTV Movie Awards, per Deadline.

The 97th Oscars will be live on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at 7 pm Eastern Time or 4 pm Pacific Time, only on ABC and Hulu.

