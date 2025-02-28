The 2025 Oscars are set to be one of the most unpredictable in years, with several major categories too close to call. While The Brutalist and Conclave are expected to collect the most statuettes, Anora has emerged as the frontrunner for Best Picture following its wins at the Directors Guild and Producers Guild Awards. However, Conclave could still pull off an upset, given its momentum from the BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild victories.

Adrien Brody is positioned to win Best Actor 2025 Oscars for The Brutalist, but Timothée Chalamet remains a strong contender after his SAG win for A Complete Unknown. Demi Moore is the predicted winner for Best Actress in The Substance, marking a major career resurgence. In the supporting categories, Kieran Culkin is the clear favorite for A Real Pain, while Zoe Saldaña leads for Emilia Pérez.

With Dune: Part Two and Wicked expected to dominate technical categories, the 2025 Oscars airing on March 2, 2025, will be a decisive moment for the film industry.

The 97th Academy Awards 2025 Oscars winning predictions in each category explored

The 2025 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2, and will air live on ABC while streaming on Hulu at 7 pm ET. With Hollywood’s biggest night approaching fast, industry experts and critics have finalized their predictions for each category. This year’s awards season has been defined by controversies, surprising shifts in momentum, and strong performances across a wide range of genres.

Anora, The Brutalist, and Conclave are among the top contenders for Best Picture. Anora is currently seen as the frontrunner, but recent wins for Conclave at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards have increased the chances of an unexpected result. In the acting categories, Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain, Demi Moore for The Substance, and Adrien Brody for The Brutalist are leading the race and are expected to secure Oscar wins.

Best picture and director contenders at the 2025 Oscars

Throughout the awards season, multiple films have emerged as strong contenders for Best Picture. Anora has gained momentum following its wins at the Directors Guild of America (DGA) and Producers Guild of America (PGA) Awards. However, Conclave’s SAG ensemble victory indicates broad industry support, making it a potential upset pick.

The Brutalist, which leads in nominations and is expected to dominate in technical categories, remains in contention. Meanwhile, Dune: Part Two, despite strong visuals and critical acclaim, has not maintained enough momentum to be seen as a serious threat for Best Picture.

For Best Director, Sean Baker (Anora) remains the favorite, bolstered by his DGA win.

“Over the past decade, a screenplay win at one of the precursors has been integral to securing a best picture win. “Anora” has lost at the BAFTAs, the Golden Globes and Critics Choice.” -According to Variety (February 26, 2025)

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) and Edward Berger (Conclave) remain competitive in this category but are considered less likely to secure a win for the 2025 Oscars.

Acting categories: strong favorites and possible surprises

In the Best Actor category, Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) has led most of the award season. However, his strongest competitor is Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), who recently won the SAG Award in this category. If Chalamet secures the 2025 Oscars, it would be a notable upset. People reported on February 24, 2025, that Brody himself acknowledged this uncertainty, stating,

“I’ve had one I’ve thought about for the last three months now — haven’t used it once! Nah, I’ll just forget it.”

Demi Moore (The Substance) is the frontrunner for Best Actress. Mikey Madison (Anora) and Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here) have also been recognized throughout the season, but Moore’s performance has been widely acclaimed.

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) is expected to win Best Supporting Actor. His dominance throughout the season makes him a strong favorite, with only Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) and Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown) as potential challengers. Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez) remains the most likely winner for Best Supporting Actress, with Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) as a potential dark horse.

Screenplay, technical awards, and other key categories

In the screenplay categories, Anora is positioned as the favorite for Best Original Screenplay, while Conclave is expected to win Best Adapted Screenplay.

Technical categories are expected to be dominated by Dune: Part Two and The Brutalist. Dune: Part Two is the leading contender for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound, while The Brutalist is expected to secure wins in Cinematography and Production Design. Wicked is the frontrunner for Costume Design, given its elaborate recreations of the fantasy world.

For Best Animated Feature, The Wild Robot has emerged as the most likely winner, surpassing Inside Out 2 and Flow in recent predictions. In the Best International Feature category, I’m Still Here (Brazil) is favored over Emilia Pérez (France) following the latter’s recent controversies.

Conclusion

The 2025 Oscars are shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable Academy Awards in recent history. While Anora remains the favorite for Best Picture, Conclave’s strong support from actors and international voters could lead to a surprise victory. In acting categories, Adrien Brody and Demi Moore are expected winners, but recent developments suggest possible upsets by Timothée Chalamet or Mikey Madison.

With technical categories expected to be split between Dune: Part Two, The Brutalist, and Wicked, the 2025 Oscars will showcase a broad range of filmmaking styles and achievements. As the ceremony unfolds on March 2, industry watchers will be looking to see if frontrunners hold their positions or if the unpredictable nature of awards season continues to deliver surprises.

Stay tuned for more updates on the 2025 Oscars.

