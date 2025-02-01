8 movies to watch if you liked A Complete Unknown

James Mangold's A Complete Unknown is set in New York in the year 1961. The film revolves around the story of popular musician Bob Dylan and how he rose to fame. His mystical charms linger on everyone's mind, and he becomes a worldwide sensation with his electrifying performance at a music festival.

A Complete Unknown is a docu-period drama exploring the life of popular musician Bob Dylan. The film stars popular actors like Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton, and Elle Fanning. The film explores themes of music and fame and how Bob Dylan made an impact in the music industry.

Viewers who enjoy musical dramas like A Complete Unknown would also like titles like Inside Llewyn Davis, Begin Again, A Star Is Born, and many more.

Inside Llewyn Davis, Bohemian Rhapsody and other films to watch if you liked A Complete Unknown

1) Inside Llewyn Davis

Still from the movie Inside Llewyn Davis (Image via StudioCanal)

An idealistic young singer navigates the folk scene of Greenwich Village. Trying to make a name for himself, Llewyn Davis is trying to promote his recent album. However, his music agent isn't helping him, and he is having a tough time finding a gig. He is mostly broke and lives a repetitive life.

The film stars popular actors like Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, and John Goodman. The film is directed by Ethan and Joel Coen. The movie was nominated for two Oscars in the categories of Best Cinematography and Best Sound Mixing. The elements of struggle and hardships for a musician are very similar in both A Complete Unknown and Inside Llewyn Davis.

Where to watch: Inside Llewyn Davis is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

2) Crazy Heart

Still from the movie Crazy Heart( Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Crazy Heart tells the story of Bad Blake, a country music singer who has broken down and has had too many of everything. Blake had way too many failed marriages as well as booze every day. However, he crosses paths with a journalist and unexpectedly warms up to her. Now, the singer finds himself a part of a doomed romance that inspires him but is all ready to break him again.

Actors like Jeff Bridges, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Colin Farrell play pivotal roles in the movie. The film is written and directed by Scott Cooper. Jeff Bridges even won an Oscar for his role in the movie in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. The undying love towards the beauty of music is very common in both A Complete Unknown and Crazy Heart.

Where to watch: Crazy Heart is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

3) A Star is Born

Still from the movie A Star Is Born( Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Seasoned musician Jackson Maine discovers and falls in love with a struggling artist, Ally. Ally is on the verge of giving up on her dreams, but Jackson puts her into the spotlight, guides her, and gives her a space to rise to fame.

However, Jackson's old habits take control over him, and it affects everyone's life around him. Much like A Complete Unknown, the theme of relationships suffering around the musician due to his passion is very similar.

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Sam Elliott play crucial roles in the film. The film is written by Eric Roth and is directed by Cooper. The movie also won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Motion Picture.

Where to watch: A Star Is Born is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

4) Elvis

Still from the movie Elvis ( Image via Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Elvis follows the story of infamous singer Elvis Presley from the lens of his controversial manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film explores the lows and the highs of Elvis and the innumerable challenges and controversies he was a part of. The film was written and directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Actors like Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, and Olivia DeJonge play important roles in the film. The movie was even nominated for 8 Oscars. Just like A Complete Unknown, this film is also a biopic of a popular singer.

Where to watch: Elvis is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

5) Bohemian Rhapsody

Still from the movie Bohemian Rhapsody ( Image via 20th Century Studios)

Bohemian Rhapsody is a biopic that celebrates the popular rock band Queen and frontman Freddie Mercury. Freddie broke stereotypes with his voice surreal confidence and personality. The film traces the meteoric rise of the band and how the inception of Queen changed the course of music forever.

Actors like Rami Malek, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee, and Joseph Mazello play leading roles in the film. The film is directed by Bryan Singer and has the same enthusiastic elements of seeing a singer rise among all odds like A Complete Unknown.

Bohemian Rhapsody won 4 Oscars, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for Rami Malek.

Where to watch: Bohemian Rhapsody is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Rocketman

Still from the movie Rocketman (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Rocketman is a deep exploration into the world of the great musician and singer Elton John. The film talks about all the hurdles Elton faces on his way to becoming one of the greatest singers of all time. The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall.

Actors like Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, and Richard Madden play leading roles in the movie. Just like in A Complete Unknown, the hurdles and the obstacles faced by the protagonists before they rise to fame are shown brilliantly. Rocketman won an Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Picture (Original Song) for the track I'm gonna love Again.

Where to watch: Rocketman is available for rent on Apple TV+.

7) Walk the Line

Still from the movie Walk The Line (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Walk the Line narrates the story of singer Johnny Cash and how he rose to fame. Johnny grew up on a farm in Arkansas, and how he landed up in the US Air Force, where he loosely discovered his talent for music and then manifested to become a singer one day. While his dreams do come true, his relationships suffer constantly.

The film is led by an amazing cast of actors like Joaquin Phoenix, Reese Witherspoon, and Ginnifer Goodwin. The film is directed by James Mangold and is based on two autobiographies by Johnny Cash. Much like A Complete Unknown, we see how singers usually suffer with personal relationships when they become popular.

Where to watch: Walk the Line is available for rent on Apple TV+.

8) Begin Again

Still from the movie Begin Again ( Image via Black Label Media)

This musical drama is a breath of fresh air. Unlike other movies of the same genre exploring relationships and romance between singers and their obstacles, this film is more about giving importance to little connections in life, which later play a big role.

A chance encounter between a music business executive and a young singer and songwriter turns into a promising collaboration. Both the singer and the record label executive are trying to get back something they have lost, and this collaboration plays a vital role for both of their careers. The struggles and rising against all odds theme is very similar to A Complete Unknown.

The film is led by an amazing cast of Keira Knightley, Mark Ruffalo, and Adam Levine. The film is written and directed by John Carney. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the song Lost Stars.

Where to watch: Begin Again is available for rent on Apple TV+.

Viewers are welcome to go through this list and choose a movie of their liking if they loved watching A Complete Unknown.

