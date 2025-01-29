7 best Timothée Chalamet movies of all time

Timothée Chalamet is an American actor who has starred in hits such as Wonka, Call Me By Your Name, and Interstellar. Born in New York and a dual citizen of France and America, Chalamet graduated from Columbia University.

His latest movie, A Complete Unknown, is a biopic on folk singer Bob Dylan. Released on December 25, 2024. He played the lead role of 19-year-old Bob Dylan and explored his rise to fame through his relationships and work in New York.

For those who enjoyed Timothée Chalamet's acting in his recent movie, the following are seven other must-watch movies from the actor.

Disclaimer: This list is purely based on the author's opinion and includes information from various sources.

1) Call Me by Your Name (2017) - Apple TV, Prime Video

A still from Call Me By Your Name, where Chalamet plays an artist in love (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures, Sony Pictures Classic)

Call Me By Your Name is a romantic drama based on the Andre Aciman novel released in 2007. It stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, with Armie Hammer and Michael Stuhlbarg. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the movie focuses on Elio, a 17-year-old who confronts his feelings for a 24-year-old American student.

The story explores how the characters intertwine in a limited time, making it an unforgettable experience for both. The film won 107 awards, including an Oscar, BAFTA, and a Critics Choice Award. This movie is a quintessential watch for new fans of Chalamet.

2) Dune (2021) - Apple TV, Netflix, Prime Video

Chalamet as Paul Atreidis in the Dune Series (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Dune was created by Frank Herbert, originating from his 1965 novel, which won several awards, including the Hugo and Nebula Award. The story begins with a millennia-long conflict that extends to the planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. The movie stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and more A-list actors.

Dune also had other sequels after the first movie. Under the direction of Denis Villeneuve and music by Hans Zimmer, this movie series has won 238 awards, including six Academy Awards for the first. For fans of Timothée, this is a must-watch.

3) Beautiful Boy (2018) - Prime Video, Apple TV

Timothee Chalamet as Nic in Beautiful Boy (Image via Amazon MGM Studios)

Beautiful Boy is a biographical recounting of the book Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction by David Sheff. It stars Steve Carell, TimothéeChalamet, Maura Tierney, and Amy Ryan. The film was released on October 12, 2018, and distributed under Amazon Studios.

The story is about Nic, who battles with addiction and leaves home several times to be found by his father, homeless and barely surviving. The film explores themes of addiction and a boy's relationship with his father. The film won 10 awards, including the Aspen Award, and nominations for BAFTA and Critics Choice Awards.

4) Interstellar (2014) - Netflix, Prime Video

Timothee Chalamet as the son in Interstellar (Image via Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures)

Interstellar is Christopher Nolan's science fiction epic. It starred Matthew McConaughey, Micheal Caine, Anne Hathaway, and Timothée Chalamet. Cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, who worked on other Nolan movies like Dunkirk and Oppenheimer, shot the movie on 70 mm IMAX film.

The 2014 movie won 44 awards, including an Academy Award for Best Achievement in Visual Effects. Chalamet plays the role of Cooper's son, and fans will love this movie for its visuals and storyline.

5) Love the Coopers (2015) - Hulu

A still from Love the Coopers (Image via Lionsgate Films)

Love the Coopers is a Christmas comedy directed by Jessie Nelson and written by Steve Rogers. The casting includes names like Alan Arkin, John Goodman, Ed Helms, Diane Keaton, Anthony Mackie, and more. Timothée Chalamet plays the role of Charlie, the protagonist's grandson.

Released in November 2015 by Lionsgate, the movie grossed $44 million worldwide, according to The Numbers.

6) The French Dispatch (2021) - Apple TV

A still from the Wes Anderson film The French Dispatch (Image via Searchlight Pictures)

The French Dispatch is an anthology comedy written, directed, and produced by Wes Anderson. Starring an ensemble cast, the movie is divided into three stories. Namely, The Concrete Masterpiece, Revisions to a Manifesto, and The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner all have a different cast. Timothée Chalamet stars in the second segment as a student revolutionary.

The film begins with the death of the editor of The French Dispatch magazine, and preparations for the final issue with four articles ensue.

7) Lady Bird (2017) - Netflix, Amazon Prime

A still from Lady Bird (Image via Universal Pictures)

Greta Gerwig's directorial debut was a 2017 comedy-drama named Lady Bird. Starring Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, and Timothée Chalamet, among others, it was distributed by A24. The movie won 124 awards, including five Academy Award nominations.

The film follows "Lady Bird" Christine and her ambitions to attend a prestigious university. She clashes frequently with her mother because of her strong nature, only to eventually come around. Timothée Chalamet plays Kyle in the film, a great addition to the must-watch list.

Apart from these titles, more Timothée Chalamet movies worth watching are Little Women, Hostiles, and Men, Women, and Children.

