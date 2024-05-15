Is Dune: Prophecy connected to the Timothee Chalamet films? Canonicity explored

Dune: Prophecy is an upcoming TV series created by Frank Herbert. The series is connected to the Timothee Chalamet films, Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part Two (2024). Both these films were based on the 1965 novel Dune by Frank Herbert.

This upcoming series is connected to the previous releases in the Dune universe. However, this series is not only based on the novel Dune by Frank Herbert but also the 2012 science fiction novel Sisterhood Of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Dune: Prophecy will star Emily Watson, Tabu, Mark Strong, Olivia Williams, and Chris Mason, among many others. Dune: Prophecy will be for the small screens premiering on the streaming service Max. No premiere date has been revealed yet.

This article delves into more details about Dune: Prophecy.

When is Dune: Prophecy set?

Dune's prequel, which is coming in the form of a TV series, is set 10,000 years before Dune: Part One began. However, it will still have significant ties to the characters in the Dune universe. The story is set ten thousand years before Paul Atreides was born and before the universe recognized them as Bene Gesserit.

This series will be about a secretive matriarchal society called the Bene Gesserit, about the Harkonnen family and the woman who established this society.

What is Dune: Prophecy all about?

This series is going to be about the all-powerful religious subgroup known as the Bene Gesserit, formed by Tula Harkonnen and Valya. They are ancestors of Lady Jessica, Paul Atreides, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, and more.

In this episodic prequel, the Bene Gesserit will be seen as a society with the power and authority to influence social matters and politics all over the world. Fans will get to see the origins of Ben Gesserit and how they went through rigorous physical and mental training that transformed and turned them into beings with superhuman abilities.

Although fans won't see Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, or any of the other Dune stars, this series will feature Emily Watson and Olivia Williams. Mark Strong, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune Franklin, Chloe Lea, and Chris Mason will also join the cast for Dune: Prophecy, among many others.

Canadian filmmaker David Villeneuve spoke about Dune in 2019 to Deadline and emphasized why he has a liking towards the society Bene Gesserit.

"The Bene Gesserit has always been fascinating to me. Focusing a series around that powerful order of women seemed not only relevant and inspiring but also a dynamic setting for the television series."

Which year is Dune (2021) set in?

Dune (2021) by David Villeneuve is a sci-fi story that is set 20,000 years in the future. This movie is set in the year 10191, and the story is about Paul Atreides and the fall of his house after suffering betrayal. We also witness the fall of other noble houses.

The synopsis of Dune (2021) reads as :

"Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet's exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive."

The Old Empire, Battle or Corrin, The Butlerian Jihad, and the Old Empire also serve as important connections in the Dune timeline.

Dune: Prophecy started shooting in early November 2022 and is expected to arrive on Max in fall 2024.